Newark High School to present “Charlotte’s Web” October 6, 7

It’s not everyday a high school play is produced in one month.

But that’s what’s happening with “Charlotte’s Web” at Newark High School.

Auditions for E.B. White’s endearing and beloved story of an unlikely friendship between a pig and spider were held September 6th and the first of three performances next month will be held October 6th.

Director Emily Howard said producing a show in such a tight time frame is challenging, but one everyone working on the show is up to.

“As always, I am so impressed with the students at Newark High School. We auditioned on September 6 and will open on October 6 – a very short turnaround,” Howard said Sept. 18th. “We’re just starting our second week and have already blocked the show, built the set, and are now working on details. The cast and crew is taking real leadership in building the set, crafting props, working on publicity efforts and helping with our sensory friendly performance. Also, this year I am very excited about the partnership with Mrs. Renee Bailey and her art students who are lending their talents to our set painting.“

A lighthearted departure from some of the dramatic productions presented at NHS in recent years, Howard believes show-goers will be pleased.

“Charlotte’s Web” is a beautiful story,” she said. “I have very fond memories of the times my mom spent reading books out loud to me as a child and Charlotte’s Web was definitely on that list. The kind, gentle story about friendship and sacrifice resonates with everyone. There’s something really sweet about the full circle of the story when Wilbur, understanding the true sacrifice Charlotte made, is determined to honor her memory and care for her spider eggs. Growing up, I always thought the book was about a pig who becomes a star, but reading it as an adult you can see that the community was necessary to get Wilbur where he ends up. The show teaches us about friendship, empathy, and kindness . . . and I think those are always relevant themes! I was also really excited about producing something that would bring young audiences to the theatre. This is the perfect show to introduce children to theatre.”

There is also another special component to this show.

“We are offering a Sensory Friendly performance on Saturday (October 7th) at 2:00pm. Sensory friendly performances are designed to create an experience that is welcoming and accessible to more audience members, specifically those families with children with autism or other disabilities that create sensory sensitivities,” Howard said. “For us, that means we will be keeping the house lights on dim rather than completely out and removing any loud sound cues (fireworks, thunderstorm etc.). Audience members will also be free to move around the auditorium or vocalize during the performance. Some groups call it a “shush free” performance. I’ve read about this trend in performing arts and I knew “Charlotte’s Web” was the perfect show to give this a try here at Newark.”

“Charlotte’s Web” evening performances will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 6th and 7th. Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 students/seniors and will be available at the door.