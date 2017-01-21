New resort and casino set to open February 1st

Just outside of Wayne County, a massive new facility is nearly ready, as the staff works to complete the finishing touches.

Far from the bright lights of Las Vegas, the new del Lago Resort & Casino is officially slated to open on February 1st in Tyre, NY.

A joint venture between local developer Wilmorite and JD Gaming out of Iowa, the new $440 million complex sits adjacent to the NYS Thruway at Exit 41.

One of the three brand new casinos being built in New York, del Lago is the result of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s plan for up to 7 Vegas-style casinos which was approved by voters in November 2013.

The project faced opposition from both the Oneida Tribe, who operate nearby Turning Stone Casino, as well as a local group called “Casino Free Tyre”. In addition, Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack had also filed a lawsuit trying to prevent the casino from opening. While these efforts delayed progress, the casino will still be completed on schedule.

Out of the 1400+ employees the resort has already hired, 193 are Wayne County residents, about 13.5% of their total workforce. They are now the largest employer in Seneca County. An additional 200-300 jobs will be added over the next year to staff the new the hotel and spa.

Executive Vice President and General Manager Jeff Babinski says that he, and everyone involved with the project, are anxious to open the doors. “We’re excited. We can’t wait for our players to be wowed.”

So what can visitors expect to see on opening day?

The 94,000 sq. ft. gaming floor has high ceilings and opulent finishes throughout.

If you’re looking for table games, the 24 hour casino will offer 77 tables of craps, blackjack, roulette and more, in addition to a 12 table poker room.

If slot machines are more your game, Babinski says that he and his team have traveled across the country in search of the best. “We wanted to make sure our slot product was the latest and greatest.” It has also been reported that, players will be able to order drinks right from their machines.

Beyond gaming, the resort boasts several restaurants as well as a buffet/food court.

The entertainment venue, The Vine, will accommodate up to 2,400 people and has already sold out for their “Bad Company” concert on February 10th. Upcoming acts include Flo Rida on February 11th and comedian Larry The Cable Guy on February 18th. More entertainment will be announced over the next few weeks via the resort’s Facebook page.

While the hotel section won’t officially open until later this year, guests can expect luxurious accommodations and amenities including a full service spa.

Babinski, who has worked at several casinos prior to this, said he’s proud of his team members and staff, and thankful to the contractors and trades who made everything come together. “This wouldn’t have been possible without them and the support of the entire region. We’re not just in this for us. We want to be a big part of the community” adding that plans are already in the works to let players use their earned points from the resort, around the area at local businesses.

The resort will also feature regional wines in their restaurants and plan to sell a variety of local products in their gift shop.

The final push is on to get everything completed and ready. Doors are set to open at 10:30am on Wednesday, February 1st. For more information on del Lago, visit delLagoResort.com