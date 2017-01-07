Metalworking company expands with new facility in Walworth

If you’ve traveled down Route 441 in Walworth over the past year or so, chances are you’ve seen the massive complex being constructed.

Nearly half of the recently completed 122,000 square foot building is now home to McAlpin Industries.

Founded in 1964 as McAlpin-Derleth Tool & Die, Frank McAlpin purchased the business from his partner in 1981 to establish McAlpin Industries.

From prototype to fabrication, the now third generation family business has been providing their customers with sheet metal products, assemblies and related services for over five decades.

Having outgrown their current location, company CFO Mark Lockerby was tasked with finding a new space to compliment their existing building on Hollenbeck Street in Rochester.

Lockerby says the company looked at almost a dozen sites before deciding.

Once the location was chosen, things moved quickly. Contractors sprang into gear and the project was completed in just 7 months.

“This is everyone working together.” added Lockerby, who emphasized the important roles that the Town of Walworth, Wayne County and local neighbors played in turning the vision into reality.

While you’ve likely never heard of them, McAlpin Industries is recognized as a world-class provider of sheet metal products.

Their customers range from small businesses to large multi-billion dollar companies.

Due to the proprietary nature of their work as well as the types of customers they service, they won’t name clients, but their highly specialized equipment, extensive certifications and 50 plus years in business speak volumes.

The new facility is currently home to around 30 employees and will be used primarily for welding, painting and assembly as well as warehousing.

Besides the relatively close proximity to their original location, Lockerby stressed the importance of the local workforce in deciding to stay in the area. “The talent in and around Rochester is incredible.”

The other side of the building, about 60,000 square feet, is occupied by Your Sports Depot

Lockerby says the sports complex, which is complete with indoor soccer fields and basketball courts, is the perfect neighbor.

“They tend to run nights and weekends for now, which works out well for both of us.”

McAlpin is currently running 2-3 shifts, servicing over 100 clients across the country with no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Lockerby says should the need arise, the property has even more room to expand.

To learn more about McAlpin, visit their website at McAlpin-Ind.com.