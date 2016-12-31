Macedon Police Chief retires, takes on new job as Pal-Mac Director of School Safety

Macedon Police Chief, John Colella retired his full-time position as Town of Macedon’s top cop November 29th. He joined Macedon Police in 2003 and became chief in 2008.

John, age 49, took on the newly created position as Palmyra-Macedon School District’s Director of School Safety. That full-time job pertains to last year’s New York State’s mandates that all school districts set upsafety programs.

Colella, who has 26 years in law enforcement, signed on with the school district in December for the full-time position. John will be required to put in at least 40 hours per week in the new position.

The Director of School Safety will be responsible for any and all related safety issues in the school district, including school facilities; attending student disciplinary hearings; meeting with student and staff regarding in and out safety; promoting youth development through problem solving and resolution; conducting home visits with students and parents when necessary; developing and updating all safety and security plans as required by the new state initiatives; training all faculty in emergency response before each school year and running the required 12 emergency drills in each of the district’s four schools. The emergency drills will include fire, active shooter, and building lock downs.

“The State has put the burden on school districts, which created a whole host of duties. The job is perfect for me since I have worked with Pal-Mac throughout my career at Macedon,” said Colella.

John emphasized that this was not an SRO (Student Resource Officer) position within the District. The Pal-Mac School Board and Superintendent Robert Ike were on board to make the position full-time. Assistant Superintendent, Ralph Brongo, had been fulfilling the task in addition to his job in the District.

Chief Colella will remain in a part-time 16-20 hours per week position as the Macedon Police Chief. He told the Macedon Town Board that he will remain in the position until the Board either advertises the job, or promotes from within. He emphasized that he does not believe the Board should ever consider turning the job into a part-time position in the long term.

Macedon Town Supervisor, Sandy Pagano, said the Board has no current plans to fill the position full time.