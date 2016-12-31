Lyons Village Dissolution: One year later

There are still some mixed feelings regarding the dissolution of the Village of Lyons as the one-year anniversary of consolidation approaches. But overall, the animosity that plagued the process has died down.

Lyons Town Supervisor Brian Manktelow told the Times of Wayne County on Thursday that he is pleased with how smoothly the transition has gone, despite a couple unforeseen circumstances.

According to him, the biggest obstacle that they’ve faced is the increase in caseload for the court. He said that they knew there would be an increase, but they’ve seen the amount of cases nearly double, leading to a lack of space in the courtroom.

Manktelow said that the town is currently looking at a couple different spaces, as well as contemplating possibly adding onto the town hall to expand the courtroom.

“We’re just laying out all of the options and costs to figure out what will be most cost effective for our residents because they’re going to have to pay for it somehow, someway,” he added.

Town Councilwoman Joanne Greco, who also owns Greco Jewelers in Lyons, said the biggest problem for businesses in the former village has been the elimination of the parking attendants downtown.

“It has really affected the businesses badly,” Greco said. “People who live in the area are parking on the streets in front of businesses all day long.”

Greco, who used to be a member of the village board, said that she has always been against dissolution and fought for two years to prevent it. And while she acknowledged that it has gone better than she expected, she said that she still has mixed emotions about it, and specifically she is disappointed that many of the services in the former village have gone away.

“Of course you save on your taxes,” Greco explained. “But when you choose to live in the village, that’s what you choose to live here for, because you have those services.”

One of the most common concerns leading up to dissolution in Lyons was what would happen when the village police department shut down and the state police and sheriff’s office took shared responsibility of patrolling the town.

According to Manktelow, the sheriff’s office placed a deputy downtown to patrol the park and the area around the county offices, and Manktelow said that he hasn’t gotten one complaint over the policing.

Greco was one of those who was skeptical about how much of a presence the two law enforcement agencies would have in the community, but she said that she has since been proven wrong.

“I admit when I’m wrong; I didn’t think the police would be here but they are,” she said. “They are responding quick, and they’re doing a good job with covering the town.”

According to Greco, she still hears mixed reactions from former village residents regarding the dissolution, but she said that it is nothing compared to the tension among the community during the process.

“It was a tough battle,” she said. “There was so much fighting and it broke up a lot of friendships, neighbors who stopped speaking – some got it back and some didn’t.”

Manktelow still wishes that the town would have been able to create the dissolution plan because he thinks it would have been easier on the residents to know exactly what the town was doing each step of the way. But overall, he feel likes Lyons came out of it better off.

“I’m pretty proud of the community for what they been through,” Manktelow said.

“After going through something like that, you get stronger, and I think Lyons is doing well.

“I think anytime that you get rid of a layer of government, you’re far better off – especially in communities our size.”