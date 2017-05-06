A look at local school budgets ahead of May 16th vote

Voters in the 11 school districts of Wayne County will cast ballots on Tuesday, May 16th for their school’s annual budget, candidates for Board of Education, and in some case, propositions for additional projects or purchases. Voting will be by paper ballots.

Here is a breakdown of the costs, the people and the proposals for each District. (Please pay attention to the times and place for each vote, as they vary).

Gananda

The proposed budget amount is $22,618,072. The tax levy will be $9,919,614. This is an increase of 1.79% over 2016. Gananda has included one proposition besides the budget vote itself. It is proposing to acquire two small school buses at an estimated aggregate cost of $302,904. and to expend from the bus reserve budget $99,107 and two large school buses at an estimated aggregate cost of $221,857, all at an estimated aggregate maximum cost of $320,964, less trade-in value, if any, and to appropriate and expend from the existing bus purchase reserve fund $120,964 for such costs, and that the balance of such costs, or so much thereof as may be necessary, shall be raised by the levy of a tax to be collected in annual installments; and, in anticipation of such tax, debt obligations of the school district as may be necessary not to exceed $200,000, shall be issued, or the school district may enter into an installment purchase contract if the Board of Education determines that it is in the best interest of the school district to finance the purchase in that method.

Running for Two open seats on the Board of Education are: Greg Whitney and Bill Buchko, both incumbents.

The vote will take place on Tuesday, May 16th from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. at the Ruben A, Cirillo High School Gym.

Clyde Savannah

The Clyde Savannah School budget proposal is $19,748,605. The proposed budget includes a 0% tax levy increaese.

There are four Propositions included on the ballot.

PROPOSITION 1 – RESOLVED, that for the 2017-18 school year the Board of Education of the Clyde-Savannah Central School District, Wayne and Seneca Counties, New York, is hereby authorized to spend $19,748,605 to meet the estimated costs and expenditures for said school year, and the Board of Education is hereby authorized to levy the necessary taxes for said school year.

PROPOSITION 2 – RESOLVED, that the Board of Education of the Clyde-Savannah Central School District, Wayne and Seneca Counties, New York, is hereby authorized to pay the cost of the purchase of two (2) 65 passenger school buses and one (1) 30 passenger school bus, including incidental expenses in connection therewith, at maximum estimated cost of $290,508, and said amount, or so much thereof as may be necessary, is hereby authorized to be expended from the Transportation Vehicles Reserve Fund, or at the option of the Board, budgetary fund balance.

PROPOSITION 3 – RESOLVED, that the Clyde-Savannah Central School District, Wayne and Seneca Counties, New York, is hereby authorized to construct additions to and reconstruct various School District facilities, including site improvements, original furnishings, equipment, machinery, apparatus, appurtenances, facilities building demolition, and other incidental improvements and expenses in connection therewith, at a maximum estimated cost of $27,100,000, and that $3,536,740 Capital Reserve Fund monies shall be used to pay a portion thereof, and that the remaining $23,563,260, or so much thereof as may be necessary after application of EXCEL monies, shall be raised to the extent necessary by the levy of a tax upon the taxable property of said School District and collected in annual installments as provided by Section 416 of the Education Law; and, in anticipation of such tax, to the extent necessary obligations of said School District shall be issued.

PROPOSITION 4 – RESOLVED, to authorize and direct a student to act as an ex-officio member of the Board of Education, who shall be entitled to sit with the Board of Education at all public meetings and participate in all public meetings and hearings, but who shall not have a vote and will not participate in executive session.

Candidates for School Board include: John Sloan, Holly Drahms, and Pamela Anstee. The opening is for 3 seats.

The vote will take place at the Middle/High School gym foyer from 12 noon until 9 p.m on May 16th.

Lyons

The proposed budget amount is $22,057,304, with a tax levy of $4,807,729 This is an increase of 1.7% over last year’s tax levy. There are two other propostions on the ballot: Prop #2 is to expend funds from bus purchase reserve funds, and Prop #4 will establish a capital reserve fund for towards construction or reconstruction of school buildings and facilities.

There are two openings for this year’s School Board. Candidates running are: Rena Reed, Paul Fera and Martha Bailey.

The vote will be held on Tuesday, May 16th from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the Earl Buchanan Auditorium Middle/High School Auditorium.

Marion

Marion’s budget for 2016-17 year is proposed to be $18,924,625. The tax levy increase will be 1.35%, and a 2.57% increase in the budget.

Propositions: Prop 2 proposed purchasing one new large capacity bus, wheel-chair accessible to replace two older buses. This proposal only spends from existing savings, so there is no associated tax impact

The candidates for two Board of Education seats are: incumbents: Keith Hendricks and Robert Marshall.

Voting will occur on May 16th from 12 noon until 8 pm at the Marion Elementary School.

Newark

The proposed total budget for 2017-18 is $47,636,565. The tax levy amount is $12,567,974, no change from last year Budget increase is 2.23%. Estimated tax rate is $21.55. A summary of Proposition #2 . Proposed replacements include four (4) full-sized sixty-fi ve (65) passenger buses. The total cost of these vehicles, before trade-in, would be $449,236. All of these vehicles are available for purchase from the New York State Contract, allowing us to purchase them at the lowest possible purchase price. The district anticipate the trade in value to be $24,750, making our total cost $424,486. The state aid generated on these purchases will be approximately $404,336. All of the buses will be used to transport students and are aidable at 90%. The district would like to be able to utilize two separate funding sources for this purchase: amending th General Fund spending plan for the current school year in the amount of $250,000 and using $199,236 from the Capital Bus Purchase Reserve Fund.

Candidates Russell Harris and Rebecca Vermeulen, are running for the two, three-year seats on the School Board.

The vote will take place at the High School gymnasium from 9 am until 8 pm.

North Rose-Wolcott

The total proposed budget for North Rose Wolcott is $27,907,192, which is an increase of .95% the tax levy would be $9,383.829 and increase of 1.90%.

Here are the propositions: Proposition 1 is the Budget.

Proposition No. 2: Bus Purchase – RESOLVED, that the Board of Education of the North Rose-Wolcott Central School District, Wayne County, New York, is hereby authorized to spend $462,440.74 from the District’s existing School Bus Reserve Funds approved by the District’s voters in May of 2016 for the acquisition of seven school buses.

Proposition No. 3: Capital Reserve – Buildings – RESOLVED, that the Board of Education of the North Rose-Wolcott Central School District, Wayne County, New York, is hereby authorized to establish a new ten-year capital reserve pursuant to Section 3651 of the Education Law in an amount not to exceed $5,000,000 to be used for renovations and additions to all District facilities, including purchase of equipment, technology upgrades, classroom equipment and/or school infrastructure equipment, site development, storm and sanitary sewer, driveways, and parking lots, such reserve fund to be funded from (i) a trans-fer of the unexpended balance currently on deposit in the District’s existing reserve funds approved by the District’s voters in May of 2016, to be terminated if this proposition is approved, (ii) year-end budget surplus funds known as unassigned fund balance, as available, for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2017 and each fiscal year thereafter for the term of the reserve fund, (iii) transfers of excess monies from Board of Education designated reserves, (iv) amounts from budgetary appropriations from time to time, and (v) New York State Aid received and made available by the Board of Education from time to time, all as permitted by law.

Proposition No. 4: Annual Appropriations For Wolcott Public & Rose Free Libraries – Shall the annual sum collected by the North Rose – Wolcott Central School District as required by New York State Education and Municipal laws for the 2017-2018 operating budgets of the Wolcott Public Library and the Rose Free Library, as determined by both Library Boards of Trustees, be increased by $17,000.00 to the total sum of $132,100.00 annually to be allocated in the amounts of $94,000 to the Wolcott Public Library and $38,100 to the Rose Free Library.

Candidates for two 5-year term seats on the school board are: Nicholas Porter, Danny Snyder, and Izetta Younglove.

Voting will take place on May 16th from Noon until 9pm in the High School Foyer.

Palmyra-Macedon

The total proposed budget for Pal-Mac for 2017-2018 is $38,652,360, showing an increase of 1.19% from last year. The Tax Levy increase will be 1.7%.

The second Proposition on the ballot this year is the Macedon Public Library Tax Proposition.

Proposition #2 – Macedon Public Library Tax. Shall the annual appropriation for public library funding of the Macedon Public Library be increased from $15,000 to $39,218, and the necessary tax therefor be levied upon the taxable real property within the Palmyra-Macedon School District pursuant to §259 of the Education Law? If this proposition is approved, the total annual Macedon Public Library Tax levy that is listed on Pal-Mac school tax bills shall be increased from $15,000 to $39,218. If approved, the new annual Library Tax shall remain in effect unless/until voters approve a change in the future. If this Macedon Public Library Tax proposition is defeated, the current annual Library Tax of $15,000 shall remain in effect unless/until voters approve a change in the future.

Running for four seats on the Board of Education are: Gary W. LaBerge, Sue Moak, Alan Friedman Ph.D, Sherry Lambert, Laura Arrington, James W. Byron Jr.. Voting will take place from 7 am until 8:30 pm at the Palmyra-Macedon Intermediate School, 4 West Street, Macedon NY on May 16th.

Red Creek

The total proposed budget for Red Creek School District is $21,223,000, The tax levy will increase by 1.2%.

There are two other proposition beside the Budget. Prop # 2 is School Bus Purchase Approval – Voter approval is requested for the purchase and/or lease of two (2) 66-passenger school buses with diesel engines for a total amount not to exceed $240,000. If purchased and/or leased, said buses will replace a 2002 diesel engine bus with over 164,000 miles and a 2009 diesel engine bus with over 165,000 miles. Eighty-five to ninety percent of the monies for such purchases will come from the State in the form of Transportation Aid.

PROPOSITION #3 – School Bus Reserve Approval Voter approval is sought to authorize the Board of Education of the Red Creek Central School District, Wayne County, New York, to establish a ten-year capital reserve (to be known as the “School Bus Purchase Reserve”) pursuant to Section 3651 of the Education Law to replace the expired School Bus Purchase Reserve. The ultimate amount of such reserve shall not exceed $1,000,000 with the probable term of such reserve to be ten (10) years and shall continue in existence for its stated purpose until liquidated. Such reserve to be funded from (i) funds remaining in the expired School Bus Purchase Reserve, (ii) year-end budget surplus funds known as unassigned fund balance, as available, for the term of the reserve, and (iii) from other legally available funds of the School District as determined by the Board of Education, all as permitted by law.

There are three open seats on the Board of Education. Candidates are: Bradford H. Dates, Daryl R. DuVall, Terrance D. Uruburu, William Steven Smith, Jennifer L. DeVinney, and Brian L Nodine.

Voting will take place at the Red Creek High School Main Foyer, from noon until 9 pm, on May 16th.

Sodus

The total proposed budget for Sodus is $27,898,421, with a proposed 0.75% tax levy increase

There are two propositions: Prop 1 is the budget, and Prop 2 reads: Shall the Board of Education be authorized to expend from the Bus Purchase Reserve Fund, an amount not to exceed $350,000 in the 2017-2018 fiscal year for the purpose of purchasing buses for student transportation?

One individual is running for two open seats on the Board. That candidate is Laura Steffler-Alampi, an incumbent. The term is for 3 years.

Voting will take place in the Board Conference Room at the District Office, 6375 Robinson Road, due to construction. The time of the vote will be noon until 8 pm on May 16th. Parking will be available in the District Office parking lot.

Wayne Central

The total proposed budget for Wayne Central is $44,975,305, which is down from last year by 4.60% The tax levy will be $21,286,215. The tax rate will be an estimated $20.63.

There are two propositions: Prop 1 is the budget, and Prop 2 is request to expend a maximum of $637,800 from the bus purchase reserve fund.

There are three seats available on the Board of Education. Candidates are: Jennifer Schoene, Ron Miller, Pamela Pendleton, Steve Gallagher, Dennis Landry and Daniel Wildey.

Voting will take place at the High School Gymnasium from 9 am to 9pm on May 16th.

Williamson

Williamson’s budget for 2017-18 will be $23,099,790, an increase of .53% The proposed Tax Levy would be $10,150,790.

There are two propositions other than the budget. PROPOSITION 2 – BUS PURCHASE – Shall the Board of Education of the Williamson Central School District be authorized to undertake the acquisition of two 43-passenger buses at an estimated maximum cost of $119,500 each, one handicap bus at an estimated maximum cost of $79,000, and one van at an estimated maximum cost of $67,000, all at an estimated maximum aggregate cost of $385,000, less trade-in value, if any, and to appropriate and expend from the existing bus purchase reserve fund $85,000 for such costs, and that the balance of such costs, or so much thereof as may be necessary, shall be raised by the levy of a tax to be collected in annual installments; and, in anticipation of such tax, debt obligations of the school district as may be necessary not to exceed $300,000 shall be issued, or the school district may enter into an installment purchase contract if the board of education determines that it is in the best interest of the school district to finance the purchase in that method.

PROPOSITION 3 – CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS – Shall the Board of Education of the Williamson Central School District be authorized to undertake the acquisition of the proposition set forth in the legal notice of this annual voter meeting, authorizing construction, reconstruction and equipping of school buildings and facilities, site, athletic field and incidental improvements, all at an estimated maximum aggregate cost of $12,597,000; with the expenditure of $2,500,000 from the existing reserve fund for such costs, the issuance of not to exceed $10,097,000 of debt obligations of the School District therefor, and the levy of a tax in annual installments therefor, with such tax to be offset by state aid available therefor, all as more fully described in said notice, be approved?

Two 3-year term board seats are available on the School Board. There are five candidates running. They are: Ashtyn Mohanlall, Angela DeFisher, Robert Wendler, Richard Bouwens,and Kristine Czebiniak,

Voting will take place on May 16th in the Middle School Cafeteria from 1 pm until 8 pm.