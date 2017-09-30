Local group represents American Fife and Drum at International Festival

The Towpath Volunteers Fife and Drum Corps (Macedon, NY) took part in the World Fife and Drum Festival, hosted by Trommelfluit in Belgium, on September 15-17, 2017. Seven ensembles participated in the festival, with the Towpath Volunteers being the only one representing fife and drum music in the United States. The other six corps included groups from Belgium, France, Switzerland, and Italy.

The three-day festival included parades and concert performances in the cities of Brussels, Ghent, and Ypres, and well as an emotional wreath-laying ceremony at Menin Gate in Ypres. In addition to the public performances, the corps enjoyed touring several cities, and social gatherings with the other six ensembles.

The festival took place on the same weekend as the 50th Anniversary Canaltown Days Parade in Palmyra, NY. With 37 of its members in Belgium, Towpath still gave a strong performance in the Canaltown Days Parade and morning concert with 31 of its members and alumni. One corps simultaneously representing American fifing and drumming on two continents!

The Towpath Volunteers Fife and Drum Corps welcomes new members, and does not require any previous music training. If you would like more information about becoming a member of this group, please email the group at info@towpathvolunteers.org, or call 315-986-2632.