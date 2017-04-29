Historical Society to hold Annual Jailbird Antique Festival

The Museum of Wayne County History will again be hosting the annual Jailbird Antique Festival on Saturday May 6, 2017 from 9am-3pm. Antique vendors will be selling their wares on the first floor of the museum and on the lawn under the tent. The Wayne County Historical Society will also be offering hotdogs and hamburgers for purchase. Antique Appraiser, Jackie Spiegel, will be onsite for appraisals from 10am-1pm. Appraisals are $3 per item (maximum of 3 items) and all proceeds will benefit the museum.

This year there will also be a preview party on Friday evening May 5 from 4-7pm. Tickets are $5 per person and will include tastings from Glenrose Spirits and hors d’oeuvres. Tickets can be purchased at the door and beforehand from the Museum.

Saturday’s Jailbird Antique Festival is free and open to the public. For more information about this event call the Museum of Wayne County History at 315 946 4943 or look on the website, www.waynehistory.org. The Museum is located at 21 Butternut St, in Lyons and there is parking in the rear of the building.