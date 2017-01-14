Where Gin leads, Vermouth follows

By Randy Agness

Liquor.Com conveyed in its article “15 Most Popular Cocktail Recipes of 2016” – a Dirty Martini, saying that “Vermouth is, by far, the most prevalent apéritif wine in the world!” and constitutes the hidden flavor to so many classic mixed drinks. Across America and beyond such widely known choices of Chardonnay, Vermouth – a fortified wine with herbal, nutmeg and cinnamon notes is accelerating at a rate without compare.

“Apéritif wines are more than just beverages, they’re a custom long-practiced in Europe–and it only takes looking at a few bar menus” to see that Vermouth is catching on” very quickly here, notes Liquor.com.

“Vermouth is made by steeping wine with a huge assortment of herbs, barks, roots and fruits; the length of time varies,” notes New York Times writer Alice Fiering in the article “American Vermouth: Anything Goes”, “There’s no single recipe, the taste is difficult to summarize, but many vermouths evoke a marmalade, with its balance of bitter and sweet …”

As “a drinkable appetizer meant to stimulate the appetite before a meal”, apéritifs – a French word that evolved from the Latin verb aperture that means ‘to open’ is becoming an interesting decision while waiting for the meal to arrive.

Remember the scene from the movie Groundhog’s Day (1993) where, at first, Rita (played by actress Andie MacDowell) asks the bartender for ‘Sweet Vermouth on the rocks with a twist’ – and moments later Rita reveals it’s her favorite drink, then as the day re-occurs Phil (Bill Murray), after several tries to win Rita favor, orders the Vermouth first much to her surprise. And, more recently, Vermouth was the favorite cocktail of choice during the TV series ‘Mad Men’ (the Dry Martini.)

Even with discussing wine on WHAM 1180 with Host Paul Giglielmo in the New Year’s Eve edition of the Food & Wine Show, Vermouths to his surprise was primarily based on red and white wines to produce the Sweet Red and Dry White versions.

“I’m learning something new!” But classic movies line banter and radio discussions aren’t driving this trend – It’s that Vermouth is an essential component in some of the best known cocktails, including Martinis and Manhattans – among others. Take your pick from these or the ones described below.

‘Then, relax and awaken your taste buds – encourages Liquor.com in ranking the Dirty Martini in the top new cocktails list.

Dirty Martini Gin or Vodka – Dry Vermouth 5:1:1 Brine Olive with a 2 Green Olive Garnish

Imbibe Magazine also is suggesting to its readers to resolve to make better drinks in 2017 highlighting flavors. Liquor.com Reporter Emma Jenzen outlines the ‘Most Popular Cocktail Recipes of 2016’ their list which is dominated with a variety of cocktails containing Vermouth that are either making a comeback or now in with a new twist such as the Churchill Manhattan, Cold-Brew Negroni, Dare I Say, and the Dead Rabbit’s Tipperary with Vermouth as the treasured hidden ingredient.

Churchill Manhattan named after England Prime Minister Winston Churchill, this smoky cocktail stretches the boundaries of the classic Manhattan. The return of the significance of Vermouth in modern cocktails is evident in this classic Manhattan recipe with 3:1 Scotch to Sweet Vermouth with Cointreau Orange Spirit liqueur as a substitute for Grand Marnier (of Triple Sec) with fresh squeezed lime or lime juice.

Cold-Brew Negroni adds cold-brew coffee gives this Negroni riff a caffeinated boost again prominently featuring Vermouth by blending dark roasted iced coffee with Sweet Red Vermouth, Campari (considered a bitters with an infusion of herbs and fruit characterized by a dark red color accented) with an orange peel garnish.

Dare I Say is your drink if you like your cocktails brown, bitter and stirred, give this cocktail a spin. Vermouth’s comeback is completed with Dare I Say Cocktail which balances Rye Whiskey and half equal portions of Sweet Vermouth, Fernet-Branca (a household name in Italy, its endured the ages and somewhat of an acquired taste – by itself a popular hangover cure when blended into espresso called a caffé corretto) and Aperol (a most popular aperitif composed of orange & spices, also often mixed into Prosecco to create an Aperol Spritz) against a dash of rhubarb bitters.

Dead Rabbit’s Tipperary combines traditional Irish whiskey with this update on the classic ,where Irish Whiskey and one and ½ times Sweet Vermouth are the basis of this classic cocktail formula with ½ again Green Chartreuse (the only completely natural green color, resulting from 130 plants blended and distilled, add chilled water, rich simple syrup and dashes of orange bitters.

Bobby Burns “with scotch, sweet red vermouth and Bénédictine as its only ingredients, the Bobby Burns is something of a riff on a Manhattan but definitely distinctive in its own right. And despite the somewhat twee name, in honor of Scottish poet Robert Burns, the cocktail is delicious,” notes Liquor.com in ‘9 Blast from The Past Drinks You Should Know’ by Lesley Jacobs Solmonson.

Even the DrinkEasy column in Wall Street Journal chimed in with ‘Vodka-Cranberry Reclaimed’ by Sarah Karanasiewicz noting that “Volka is always a willing blank slate. The combo seemed ripe for reinvention.” Karanasiewicz explained the thought process: “I’d riff on the formula for everyone’s favorite three ingredient drink, the Negroni. With its ruby hue and bitter edge, cranberry juice bears a striking resemblance to the Italian apéritivo – Campari, a key Negroni ingredient. Added to gin (another) is basically vodka plus botanicals. Why not make a swap?” With a few dashes of bitters and teamed up with Sweet Red Vermouth, the vodka and cranberry cocktail become a much more sophisticated drink.

“Tweak the frat party classic to make a grown-up cocktail …” Called a Semester Abroad, it is ready with just four ingredients added to an ice filled Old Fashioned glass along with a lime wedge or twist.

It features Vodka in equal amounts with cranberry juice, 1/3 amount of Sweet Red Vermouth, 2-3 dashes of Angostura bitters. Originally created in 1824 on the Island of Trinidad, the Angostura bitters were meant to treat tropical stomach ailments as its founder Dr. Siegert served as the Surgeon General of Simon Bolivar’s army which liberated South America from the Spanish, and the bitter were later exported to London finding a different purpose. Siegert’s son exhibited the quality of the bitters in England when in 1862 once mixed with Gin the concoction called Pink Gin was born.

Even in Bentonville, Arkansas, at the The Hive restaurant, what’s popular is the Holy Joe, as the cocktail scene from both coasts has even arrived mid-America consisting of Irish Whiskey and Sweet Vermouth, Apricot liqueur and a touch of Cynar (an Italian Bitter based on Artichokes, and a versatile addition to social drinks) notes Imbibe Magazine.

No longer only big city secrets, Mixologists across the country are rediscovering the two Vermouths and finding ever attractive blends to update once wildly popular cocktails adapting them to the modern demanding tastes by providing its unique characteristics.

Drink well in 2017