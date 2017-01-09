Gananda Founder, Norm Leenhouts dies at 81

Norman Leenhouts, one of the founding fathers of Home Leasing Corporation which was responsible for the formation, building and sales of the homes in the planned community of Gananda, in Wayne County, has passed away at the age of 81.

Home Leasing Corporation was founded in 1967 by twin brothers, Norman and Nelson Leenhouts. For more than 25 years, Norman and Nelson grew Home Leasing Corp. into a substantial real estate business with a portfolio single family homes, apartments, and commercial properties. From 1994 until 2003, Norman and Nelson served as joint CEOs of Home Properties.

He is survived by his brother, his wife of 61 years, Arlene, his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. See his obituary and memorial plans in this week’s TIMES, or online on this site, under Obituaries.

Ron and Patti Holdraker, owners of the Times of Wayne County, will always be grateful to Norm for his support and encouragement of the Times (when it was a fledgling newspaper, originally known as the Gananda Times). Our thoughts are with his family.