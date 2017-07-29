Finger Lakes Chorale to perform songs from ‘Broadway on the Edge’

The Finger Lakes Chorale, a community chorus based at Finger Lakes Community College, will give a concert of Broadway songs from well-known and off-beat shows during the first weekend in August.

The concert, called “Broadway on the Edge,” takes place in the FLCC Student Center auditorium at 3325 Marvin Sands Drive, Canandaigua, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5 and 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6. Entry is free; donations are collected for scholarships for students in the music and music recording degree programs.

Selections include medleys from the “Phantom of the Opera,” and “The Producers,” a Mel Brooks satire about the theatre industry.

The 80-plus member chorus will also sing songs from “Spamalot,” “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” and “Robin Hood: Men in Tights.”

Soloists include local residents Mark Darling and Amy Ogden singing “Master of the House” from “Les Miserables” and Kirby Weimer singing “Reviewing the Situation” from “Oliver.”

The chorale will be accompanied by FLCC music instructor Craig Snyder on guitar, Ron Broida on bass; Anthony Calabrese on drums and Anthony D’Agostino on keyboard.

For more information on the Finger Lakes Chorale, call Dennis Maxfield at (585) 396-0027.