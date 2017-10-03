Estate Auction on Thursday, Oct. 5 in Wolcott

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5TH

Estate Auction selling the estate of Thomas Tietjen

Real Estate and Contents – Thurs., Oct. 5 5 pm

13352 Red Creek Road, Wolcott NY – 1992 built ranch, 14.6 acres, 3 berms, 2 baths w/tile floors, great room with cathedral ceilings, 2 full length porches, Oak kitchen w/corian counters, full basement, 1st floor laundry, thermo

windows, newer furnace and A/C. Needs some trim, flooring and minor items. TERMS; Sold as is, financing available, closing within 60 days from date of auction. Seller shall not provide an permits and/or certificates related to the property. All timber and gas rights being sold with the property. Deposit of $5,000 required on day of auction. No buyers premium on real estate.

CONTENTS: The house, basement and 2 outbuildings are packed full of collectibles, Peddle Car, Vintage Camera & other related equipment, Tools, garden items, chain saws, power and other, furniture, dressers, Antiques, glassware, china, games, vintage and other toys, appliances, hardware, Rockers, dressers, desks, knick knacks, sleds and much more – Way too many items to list!

Terms of Auction for contents: Cash, good check, All major credit cards. 10% Buyers premium on contents only. Everything sold as is. All items to be removed day of auction.

Village Auction, Jim Hoyt 315-483-1900

Howard Hanna, Dan Patterson 585-278-4511