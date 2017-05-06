Day Center for Care of Elderly opens in old Sarah Coventry building

Faced with delays of their state and federal approvals, ElderONE in Newark opened this week and is currently accepting referrals and calls for enrollment. The facility was originally scheduled to open last fall.

ElderONE is a Program for All-Inclusive Care of the Elderly (PACE) and an affiliate of the Rochester Regional Health Network. They currently have three PACE center locations in Monroe County, and the new facility – located in the old Sarah Coventry building on Route 88 – will serve residents of both Wayne and Ontario Counties.

“It’s a program that takes care of people 55 and over, who are eligible for nursing home placement, but prefer to stay at home in their community,” McGuire said.

“We were a little bit delayed because the State and the Feds were behind in reviews,” said Kathryn McGuire, senior vice president of Rochester Regional Health. “We did get all of our approvals from the state by the end of last year and the Feds just sent us our approval letter at the end of March, so now we’re officially open as of May 1.

“Now that we have permission to start recruiting and making ourselves available to folks, the phones are ringing, and we’re starting to process all of those.”

According to Tina Farrell-Huber, head of the Wayne and Ontario County Program, the center offers a multidisciplinary approach to health care, where the entire team will work together – along with the participants – to come up with the best plan for how to meet each of their individual needs.

The services offered by ElderONE include medical care, medical specialists, home health care and personal care, social services, prescription and over-the-counter medicine, transportation to all program-related medical and social services, rehabilitative and supportive services and more – all under the same roof.

“Participants will come to this day center for socialization but primarily for their medical and nursing services,” Farrell-Huber said. “This becomes the full package for somebody, if you will – where they can get their social and psychosocial emotional needs met.”

“They develop peer groups and friendships when they’re at the day center, and they can come to the day center one day per week or all five, again depending on what the team feels is necessary to keep them healthy.”

McGuire estimated last year that the Newark location would ultimately provide 50 jobs to the area. Employees have been training for the past few months and McGuire said that they’ve started reaching out to the community, visiting the office for aging and visiting all of the senior housing complexes to introduce themselves.

According to McGuire, the location in the old Sarah Coventry building is great because of its proximity to the Village of Newark, the parking, and its overall accessibility, but she explained another benefit of the location is that it is right next door to Finger Lakes Community College and even shares an open courtyard with the college.

“It provides opportunities for the college students to get employed part-time with us as home health aides or drivers, or to get some internship and volunteer experience that they might want if they’re going into a healthcare or social service career,” McGuire said.

“And the shared outdoor courtyard will really allow for some intergenerational programming. College students and seniors can just do great things together, so we really are looking forward to that opportunity.”

A grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on June 1, at 10 a.m. To qualify, participants must be at least 55 years old, live anywhere in Wayne or Ontario County and be determined to be in need of nursing home level care. More information on program costs and how to enroll can be found at ElderONE.org.