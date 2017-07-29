Cracker Box Palace Moo-sic Fest 2017 coming August 19

On Saturday, August 19th, Cracker Box Palace will host Moo-sic Fest 2017 (Rain or Shine). Moo-sic Fest is a fundraiser put on by many amazing local musicians and bands who play from ‘noon till the cows come home’ to help support Cracker Box Palace afford the feed and medical care for over 250 farm animals that live at the farm. Animals that come to Cracker Box as a result of abuse, abandonment or from people who that couldn’t provide care for their animals anymore.

Bands signed on this year to play….. Brian Koehler, Darwin, The Dirty Pennies, Teressa Wilcox & Declan Ryan, River Lynch and the Spiritmakers, Barroom Philosphers and Mimi Worth.

Come enjoy the afternoon with some great Moosic donated by the talents of the bands and throughout the day. Bring a lawn chair, blanket, and settle in for a great afternoon. Raffles, door prizes, games and fun! Many vendors and Food wagons will be available and a bake food sale will be held in support of the Large Animal Rescue Team (LART). Coolers are welcome, but no glass please. Admission is $10.00 per person, children under 6 under are free.

Cracker Box is located at 6450 Shaker Road, Alton, NY. For more information please email crackerbpalace@netzero.net or visit www.crackerboxpalace.org