Bullis Fund Grant awarded to Wayne ARC

Wayne ARC was awarded a $24,000 grant to benefit its new Meadow Creek Social Adult Day Services Program in Macedon. The money was used for startup materials including kitchen appliances, cookware, furniture, gaming systems, a projector, television and sound system.

The goal of the social adult day service is to provide support services and social activities for seniors and people with disabilities in a safe, social environment while providing respite to their caregivers. Activities offered through the program include health promotion and wellness, family support and education, greenhouse activities, supervised cooking and baking, field trips and educational activities. Members of the community will also be invited to participate in activities such as music and art classes offered through the program.

Meadow Creek integrates Wayne ARC’s day habilitation program attendees and seniors, including persons with dementia and Alzheimer’s. With the funds provided by the Bullis Grant, a new presentation room was set up on site to hold classes and presentations by the Alzheimer’s Association for families.

“I like coming to my program five days a week to play games, watch movies, play cards with my friends and go on trips,” Frank Barber, a day habilitation attendee at Wayne ARC, said. The first week Barber started attending programs, he immediately signed up to go all five available days of the week because of how much he enjoyed what was offered to him.

The Bullis Fund, named after Wayne County businesswoman Jeanette Bullis, is managed by a committee of representatives to respect Miss. Bullis’ desire to improve the quality of life for citizens of Wayne County, especially those in the Palmyra-Macedon Central School District. With additional funding from Wayne ARC, the Arc of Wayne Foundation and other fundraisers, Meadow Creek Social Adult Day Services will soon be ready to serve the community.

Wayne ARC is located at 150 Van Buren Street, Newark, NY. All of the programs and services that Wayne ARC offers can be found online at www.waynearc.org.