“Beauty and Bounty” Home Tour in Pultneyville Sept 9th

Steeped in history, Historic Pultneyville will once again open its doors to visitors from near and far on Saturday, September 9, 2017, from 10am – 4pm.

This quaint lakeside hamlet will share the “Beauty & Bounty” of the area when the Williamson-Pultneyville Historical Society (W-PHS) presents a tour of seven prominent homes and four landmarks.

The “Beauty & Bounty” Tour of Pultneyville Homes will showcase seven area residences including several distinctive, and beyond beautiful, lakefront homes, as well as several that dot the rich agricultural landscape of the community. Also included on the tour are two churches, landmark Gates Hall which was built in 1825 and believed to be the oldest little theatre in continuous operation in the United States, and the W-PHS home nestled behind its white picket fence in the heart of the hamlet which is situated along the Seaway Trail in the Town of Williamson . . . just 25 minutes east of Rochester.

This opportunity to experience the New England-like charm of picturesque Pultneyville in Wayne County include much more than home tours. Throughout the day, there will be organ concerts at the Pultneyville United Methodist Church, Carillon Concerts at the Pultneyville Reformed Church, talks by the Town Historian and Gatesinger performances at Gates Hall, and displays at W-PHS, which include the Captain Throop and St. Peter exhibits.

Tickets for the September 9th “Beauty & Bounty” Tour of Pultneyville Homes and more, are available in advance, online at w-phs.org (check or credit card) or w-phs.eventbrite.com (credit card only) . Tour tickets, which are $25 in advance or $30 the day of, can be redeemed for the official tour booklet the morning of the event beginning at 9:15am at the Williamson-Pultneyville Historical Society at 4130 Mill Street, Pultneyville, NY 14538.