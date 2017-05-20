‘Anything Goes’ art exhibit seeking entries from public

Wayne County Council for the Arts is excited about offering a new exhibit for their 40th anniversary that is open for the public to participate. As the title indicates, the exhibit will be accepting any kind of art pieces. Try something out of your comfort zone. Set your creativity free.

Categories:

Traditional Art: paintings, photography, pottery/ceramics, collage, drawing, jewelry, metal, mosaic, printmaking, sculpture, glass and tapestry/fiber.

Salvaged Gems: materials that make up this type of art are (typically) man-made or natural objects with non-art functions, placed into an art context and presented as a work of art. The finished piece may be collage or assemblage, incorporate painting, sculpture or other art technique, or not! Use your creativity to give it a new life!

There will be cash awards. Entry Fees: Wayne Arts Member $20 for up to three pieces. Non-Member $30 for up to three pieces. All proceeds from the exhibit will go to support programs offered to the community by Wayne County Council for the Arts.

Additional information and entry form can be found on their website atwayne-arts.com or stop in.

A free reception for all the participating artists and the public will be held on Saturday, June 17 – 4:00 to 6:00 pm.

Wayne Art Gallery hours are Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 12:00 to 3:00 pm and by appointment. Admission is free. Visit the exhibit and stop by the Gallery Gift Store. Gift certificates are available for classes and gift store items.

Wayne County Council for the Arts is located at 108 W. Miller Street, Newark. For more information, call (315) 331-4593 or check out their new website at www.wayne-arts.com