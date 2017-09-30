Alumni Art Show Opens at NR-W High School

The Alumni Art Show opened Sept. 15 at North Rose-Wolcott High School, featuring 53 pieces of art covering a wide range of media.

Artwork on display includes digital images, paintings, ink drawings, canvas prints, watercolors, colored pencils and ink, pyrography and acrylic paint pieces, embroidered design, metal print, painted wood and ceramics.

One sculpture, titled “Phoneosorous” was created from flip phones by Mark Williams, a 1985 graduate who teaches art at Leavenworth Middle School and at the high school.

“Mark Williams is always doing really unique work,” exhibit organizer Deborah Teska said.

A total of 27 North Rose-Wolcott Central School alumni contributed artwork to the exhibit. Some are longtime contributors to the alumni art show, now in its eighth year.

Among the most recent graduates who submitted work was Hannah Eygnor, class of 2016. Hannah submitted a digital image showing the beauty and unique features of a baby. She said she will continue to study photography at Cayuga Community College.

Other contributors are: Robyn Chapin Bridson, class of 1992; Don Camp, class of 1990; John Fox, class of 1982; Paul Frazer, class of 1985; Mackenzie Gelina, class of 2007; Sabrina Green, class of 2010; Jessica Kessler, class of 2003; Karen Hutchinson Longoria, class of 1994; Melissa LaValley-Arthur, class of 1998; Melissa Francisco Martin, class of 1979; Michelle Mandery, class of 1991; Steve Moore, class of 1988; Michael Perez, class of 1984; Roman Perez, class of 1981; Laura Bethel Sehn, class of 1996; Howard Skinner, class of 1972; Brianna Smith, class of 2012; Chris Trine, class of 1986; and Tammy Shipley Ufholz, class of 1982.

The exhibit can be viewed through Oct. 27. To visit the gallery, please set up an appointment by calling the high school office at 315-594-3100.