“Addams Family” coming to Newark High School in March

Rehearsals for the March 3-5 musical production of “The Addams Family” began January 9th at Newark High School.

“The Addams Family” features an original story, and it’s every father’s nightmare. Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family – a man her parents have never met. And if that weren’t upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before _ keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s ‘normal’ boyfriend and his parents.

“The Addams Family is probably best known to our audiences from the television show in the 1960’s and the movies in the 1990’s,” Director Emily Howard said. “However, the characters originated as a satirical cartoon by Charles Addams in The New Yorker in 1938. In the musical version, we are in modern times. Wednesday is now grown up and bringing her fiance to meet her family. She asks for “One Normal Night” to which her Grandmother responds “Define normal.” This show provides lots of great singing, dancing and really interesting costumes!

“This show is a great fit for our students this year,” she continued. “The principal roles are challenging for our strong character actors and there are lots of opportunities to show off their comedic skills. My favorite part about this show is the ensemble. Each ensemble member will be an Addams ancestor from a specific time period. This gives us the opportunity to develop thirty distinct characters. Each will have their own individual walks, physical stances, and reactions. It is a wonderful acting exercise for our students. For me, the success of a production comes down to the commitment, presence and preparation of the ensemble. They are a crucial part of this show.”

NHS vocal music teacher Kate Flock is the vocal director for the show; NHS instrumental music teacher Bob Humphey is the pit band director and Mary Lou Bonnell is the piano accompanist. Howard is also the choreographer for the show.

The cast features Joe Goodman as Gomez Addams, Megan Cauwels as Morticia Addams, Shelby Cramer as Wednesday Addams, Carson Jordan as Fester Addams, Cody Acquista as Pugsley Adams, Mara Cornwell as Grandma Addams, Joseph Malach as Lurch, Ian MacTaggart as Mal Beineke, Emily Partridge as Alice Beineke and Jacob Lindberg as Lucas Beineke.

Members of the ancestors cast ensemble include: Natalie Acquista, Mary Adkins, Isabella Bailey, Olivia Bailey, Abbi Belliveau, Haley Brown, Katyra Bryant, Kelsie Bushart, Emily Burgess, Ben Cepulo, Madison Chandler, Liam Childs, Ella Crowder, Wiktoria Czekajska, Jaidyn Fontanez-Owen, Coby Frazier, Cherylanne Garrett, Tiffani Griffin, Emma Healy, Julia Kellogg, Lauren MacTaggart, Emma Meeks, Nadia Rothpearl, Jadan Smith, Nicholas Stalker, Anisha Stallworth, Deborah Szarek, Jada VanDeMortel, Medina VanDuyne, Emma Whiting and Lindsay Whiting.

Pit band members include: Nick Cepulo, Grace Kreuser, Alex Taylor and Mallory Williams.

Crew members include: Stage manager Cheyenne Lane; Lighting Design, Adam LaRue; Sound Design, Alec Matz,; Makeup/hair design, Mary Adkins and Makeup crew, Angie Otterbein.

Dave Howard is in charge of set design and Linda Whiting is in charge of costumes.

Deck, props, lighting and sound crew members include: Anndreana Campbell, Andrew Hoe, Cholena Lane, Heather LeBerth, Nathaniel Payag, Danika Ritz, Lauren Santino, Mackenzie Westcott, Kayla Williams and Gianna Wright.

Show times will be 7:30 p.m. March 3rd and March 4th and at 2 p.m. March 5th. Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for students/seniors and will be available at the door.