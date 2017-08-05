Acoustic duo “Hungrytown” to perform at Williamson Library

The Williamson Public Library will present the internationally-acclaimed acoustic duo Hungrytown, recently returned from a successful six-and-a-half-month tour of the US, UK and New Zealand.

Vermonters Rebecca Hall and Ken Anderson, who make up Hungrytown, have been touring professionally for nearly 15 years. Hungrytown’s songs and music have appeared in numerous television programs, including IFC’s Portlandia, Comedy Central’s The Daily Show and Neftlix’s new comedy, Lady Dynamite; as well as various documentaries and major sporting events ranging from NASCAR to Hockey Night in Canada.

The duo will perform on Wednesday, August 16th, 7:00-8:00 PM at the Williamson Public Library, 6380 Route 21, Suite 1, Williamson, NY 14589. Admission is free. The event is sponsored by the Friends of the Williamson Library.