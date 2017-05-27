A Colorful Concept

Kelley School third graders are involved in a very unique, and colorful, six-week enrichment recycling and repurposing project of something near and dear to their hearts… crayons. And in this case, some old broken ones that would have been discarded.

After Earth Day-related discussions last month in their Whole School Enrichment classes taught by Jen Strazzabosco, students thought and talked about ways they could contribute “to caring for the Earth locally.”

“We listed items we use at school and thought about how we can reduce, reuse or recycle these items,” Strazzabosco said. “Then we chose to recycle crayons.”

That prompted an interesting study of how crayons are made and how many of them are made each year. And what typically happens to crayons when users in homes, schools and restaurants are done with them.”

Their research revealed most crayons – possibly as many as billions each year – end up in landfills.

With their research done, third graders’ next steps included getting the word out to their peers at Kelley, collecting old, broken crayons; learning how to best to make new crayons from the old ones and then deciding what to do with them.

“The students then made posters, wrote letters to teachers and announcements for KSK News about collecting the crayons,” Strazzabosco explained. “Then we applied what we know about crayon making to figure out how to recycle crayons. Students knew we would take the broken crayons, which are solids, and have to add heat to melt them into liquids. Then we would have to cool the crayons to return them back into a new solid-shaped crayon. Cool science changing states of matter! Finally, we decided the new crayons would be a great gift to the 2017-18 Kelley School third grade class, creating a welcoming sense of community!”

Then came the actual recycling work beginning recently with third graders peeling labels off from broken crayons, putting crayon pieces into molds; melting them in the old microwave oven in Room 237; and cooling the newly molded and colorful crayons.

The last step will be to color labels, creatively designed by Whole School Enrichment teaching assistant Michele Vair and affix them to the new crayons.

The label says, “Kelley Pawsome Crayons” and reinforces the school’s acronym PAWS, that stands for Pride, Academic responsibility, Working with adults and peers and Safe and in control.

Third graders working on the project May 22 in Strazzabosco’s enrichment classroom are sold on the crayon recycling and project.

“I think it’s really cool. Broken crayons are something you can re-make into new crayons,’’ said Marcel Gonzalez while working on an informational poster. It’s a good thing for the community and makes it a better place.”

“I think it’s pretty good,’’ said Jazzlynn McDaniel, who was peeling crayons to prepare them for melting. “We get to donate them to kids coming into third grade.”

“It’s pretty nice. I like recycling,” said Landon Burkhart, who was working in the crayon molding and melting area.

“ I think this is really cool because if other people don’t have crayons, we can help them out,’’ said Jade Stoner, who was peeling labels off crayon pieces.

“I think it’s fun because you get to melt the crayons and make them into new ones,’’ said Robert Springer.

Strazzabosco said she has been amazed at how many teachers _ not just from Kelley _ have donated broken crayons after learning about the third grader’s project.

The teacher also said she’s been equally amazed at how creative students’ messaging posters about the project have been.

Strazzabosco first learned about crayon recycling after reading online about a dad who wondered what happens to broken crayons children use to color with while waiting for their meals at restaurants.

The father, Bryan Ware founded “The Crayon Initiative” which organizes crayon collections from restaurant and schools, re-manufactures them, and provides them to hospitals caring for children.

The current third grade decided it would be nice to donate our recycled crayons too. Many ideas were considered and the final decision was to give them as a welcome gift to the new 3rd grade students when they come to the 3rd grade greeting night, which is generally the last week of August.

“Hands on learning sticks with kids,’‘ Vair said. “They remember and understand so much more of their experience.

Repurposing rather than throwing away, and giving back are two very important life lessons that our students will take away from having been a part of this lesson. It’s all meaningful stuff in so many ways.”

