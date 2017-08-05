5th Annual Pioneer LifeDay and Ice Cream Social at Heritage Square

Put down your cell phones, turn off your TVs and enjoy a relaxing afternoon at the 5th Annual Pioneer Life Day and Ice Cream Social at the Heritage Square Museum, 7147 Ontario Center Road, Ontario, NY on Sunday, August 13 from 1:30 – 4:00 PM.

This is your chance to learn about all the things people did to keep busy before technology filled our lives.

Join the fun playing table games and using 19th century toys. Try your skill at using stilts, running hoops, and playing knurr and spell. Kids won’t want to miss the discovery stations where they can dress up in period clothing, grind corn, roll pie crust and more. Mom will want to watch tatting, knitting and spinning demonstrations while Dad checks out the trapper exhibit and wood burning demonstrations.

Be ready to be part of the bucket brigade to keep the outhouse from burning to the ground and stop by in the craft area before you leave. There will be many other surprises throughout the grounds you won’t want to miss.

The ice cream social will start at 1:30 PM. The buildings will be open, but there will be no guided tours. The gift shop will be open. The fee for this event is $1.00 per person, children 3 and under free. Please use the Brick Church Road entrance.

Mark your calendars for the Fall Arts and Crafts Festival on September 23 from 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM. There are still spaces available for the Arts and Crafts Show. Applications are available at www.heritagesquaremuseum.org.