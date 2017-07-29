What’s the story?

Groundhog Day? Bills fans, we’re fast approaching Groundhog Decade.

Unless rookie head coach, Sean McDermott and his hand-picked, teething general manager, Brandon Beane, can somehow find a quarterback in the next 18 months, 18 years of playoff desert will quickly become 20, and the pair will be thrown into the recycling bin of past Polian-Levy-Kelly impostors.

But this guy, he’s different right? Everybody makes guesses to fill e-space and get clicks because we there’s never enough Buffalo Bills news, right? Nobody knows. He’s gotten great reviews, but so did the last six guys and the five guys who hired them. But it’s a bit odd McDermott got his first head coaching gig a year removed from his greatest success as a coordinator–a 17-2 season leading the Carolina Panthers defense to a Super Bowl. Often, those guys get snagged immediately.

Then he lost CB Josh Norman and LB Luke Keuchly, as the Panthers failed to make the playoffs, let alone defend their NFC crown.

NFL MVP Cam Newton failed to recover from his execution by Wade Phillips’ Denver defense in Super Bowl 50, or the ensuing presser, learning nothing from his biggest defeat, deflecting blame and making excuses while his defense failed to bail him out. Notice he wasn’t in Gatorade’s latest “fuel” commercial alongside the reigning MVP, Matt Ryan.

Defenses no longer win championships in sports. It’s a myth. Goaltending sustains hockey teams while scorers win Stanley Cups. Pitching and runs win in baseball, not the shift or Gold Gloved shortstops. Even the center in hoops has been made obsolete.

For every Steel Curtain you have Terry Bradshaw and several other Hall-of-Famers on offense. For every 46 defense you have Jim McMahon and Walter Payton. The Seahawks had Russell Wilson and Marshawn Lynch, and almost won two Super Bowls if they’d just hand Lynch the ball at the goalline. And while the 2015 Broncos had an aged Peyton Manning, the alternative, Brock Osweiler, isn’t even a starter–in Cleveland.

OK, there’s the 2000 Baltimore Ravens, coincidentally the first year of the Bills playoff drought. Other than that, a lot has changed in the NFL since then.

One constant? Unless you have a quarterback, it doesn’t really matter.

McDermott has already been branded a disciplinarian, but fans and media alike were ready to run the last one–Doug Marrone–out of town. Then they got Rex Ryan, which was fun until 2015 actually started.

The Bills don’t have Marrone, they have a more boring, less threatening version, who will do what every new head coach does:

Redecorate. Great. New rules. New slogans. New banners at the fieldhouse. Yet, talent will still be the ultimate factor in determining punishment. Sound familiar?

It’s not to say that’s wrong, either. But, it’s nothing new, just a different dude with a whistle.

No, there’s never a shortage of hope at One Bills Drive, or with the fans bussed into 3690 East Ave the next two weeks. The PR team will spread the message of “this year feels different,” as they parade a bunch of future cuts onto local radio shows, like they do every season. Tre’Davious White will be better than Stephon Gilmore–all 5’11” of him. Fifth-round QB Nathan Peterman will be the next Tom Brady, because everyone knows Brady was drafted in the SIXTH round, right, even though it’s been proven he can’t throw, let alone in high WNY winds. Zay Jones will make Sammy Watkins and Tyrod Taylor better, even though it’s supposed to be the other two easing Jones’ transition, though both targets are fighting injuries, as is TE Charles Clay.

The fact is, nobody knows crap, except this: there is no quarterback, hence there is no season. Hence, there is no story.

Sure, Beane made his first trade shipping former fourth-round QB Cardale Jones west to reunite with old coach Anthony Lynn so they could get an extra seventh-rounder, even though the car was barely driven and only a year off the lot. Jones may have shown the new Bills bosses enough to know they’ve seen too much, but Jones’ old coach seems to be comfortable taking a flier on him to compete for a backup job behind an actual QB in Phillip Rivers. Backing-up Taylor is like getting tutored by a guy in sixth period who took the same class the period before.

Take away Taylor’s legs and he’s back to holding clipboards. He can’t make mid-range throws, he never stops on his third or fifth step and fires, and still looks to run at the first sign of “oh shh–.” He’s not Doug Flutie making his team better, requiring defenses to assign spies. He’s not Vinnie Testeverde who one day just “got it” when he got to the Jets. He’s a guy who still wouldn’t beat-out a regressing Joe Flacco on his old team in Baltimore after returning from a back injury. Forget this finally being his leap year. The Bills know they need to leap into the future, which is why they traded back in the first round to grab an extra first rounder next year because the college QBs coming out in 2018 look better.

2017 is going to be year-round preseason, but with everyone playing. We’ll get a read on who stays, who goes, and what the new staff’s tendencies are, as well as how the front office poaches street free agents and mines for talent for 2018. 2001 was a solid indication that Gregg Williams’ game management skills were non-existent. Same went for Mike Mularkey when he decided on the Bledsoe Shuffle on a 4th-and-1 at home vs. the Pats. Dick Jauron made Brian Moorman a team MVP. Nobody knew 90s football better than Chan Gailey and his staff. Doug Marrone thought analytics were a baseball team in Oakland and Rex Ryan set a record for most coaches needed to eff-up a football team.

And press conference lies.

But he was undefeated in press conferences and offseasons.

Now it’s Sean McDermott’s turn. Wishing him the best. Sadly, the only thing making him any different than the rest will be his relationships with the media (yeah, thanks to a few predecessors, that’s now a concern), his game management, and a guy who may not even be on the roster.

Repeat: Unless you have a quarterback, it doesn’t really matter.

Advice? Find a surrogate team for this year. And if this writer is wrong, he will gladly sit alongside Pinto Ron’s final tailgate of 2017 and smile through a mustard and ketchup shower if this team can shock the league and snap the skid.

The story heading into 2017?

2018.