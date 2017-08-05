What Truly Matters

It’s August. There’s a lot of little things going on, but nothing substantial. A lot of sports-celebrity bluster, training camp crap, the circular, stale Colin Kaepernick stories, and the MLB trade deadline.

Here are some tips as to what to truly pay attention to, versus what doesn’t matter.

MATTERS: Trades.

DOESN’T MATTER: Trade rumors.

Why get worked-up when you don’t have to?

MATTERS: Sonny Gray and Yu Darvish and how they perform with the Yankees and Dodgers, respectively.

DOESN’T MATTER: Billy Beane as Oakland A’s GM. Even the Moneyball game has passed him by. The A’s have been irrelevant longer than DVDs.

DOESN’T MATTER: This Steph Curry-Kyrie Irving-LeBron James smack-triangle. It’s either guys breaking stones, or two dudes knowing they won’t see The King for awhile, and are comfortable ripping him.

When did jocks turn into chicks? More importantly, when did this become the lead topic for sports talk shows?

MATTERS: The NBA’s contingency plan for when LeBron James retires, or regresses. Even Michael Jordan of the Washington Wizards couldn’t replace Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls.

DOESN’T MATTER: Adrian Beltre reaching 3000 hits at 38 years-old. The Ranger has eclipsed a magic Hall-of-Fame number, another Texas slugger with a quiet Hall-worthy career. It’s important, but the circumstances surrounding it, including last weekend’s Hall of Fame induction make it less newsworthy.

MATTERS: If he played in New York or Boston, THIS, not Curry-Irving baiting LeBron, would be leading-off SportsCenter.

Oh by the way, it is fair for talk show hosts like Fox Sports’ Doug Gottlieb to question whether or not Beltre had a little “help” since 2010.

Or David Ortiz for that matter.

You think baseball writers would learn by now. That’s Gottlieb’s whole point, which drew the ire of longtime baseball scribes and ESPN social justice warriors this past week.

Keep living in the past, fellas.

DOESN’T MATTER: Opinions of race-baiters. Find a new angle. Or a deck of cards. Bring facts to the table.

MATTERS: Facts.

DOESN’T MATTER: Feelings, when unsubstantiated or, plain wrong. See: Kaepernick, Colin. Also, see: hosts defending Kaepernick, Colin.

MATTERS: Distraction-free, smart quarterbacking.

DOESN’T MATTER: A back-up QB who lacks both of those characteristics.

MATTERS: The perception of TV ratings sliding.

DOESN’T MATTER: NFL owners supposedly blackballing.

They don’t have to employ you. Period. Not saying it’s right (see: Baltimore, where the coaches and GM want Kaepernick to back-up Joe Flacco). But it’s reality.

MATTERS: Speculation the Bills will one day leave St. John Fisher for training camps.

DOESN’T MATTER: Anything head coach Sean McDermott says in regards to the Bills-Fisher relationship.

As much unprecedented power McDermott has garnered, he has little say in that matter.

For starters, as written here in The Times, the Bills are in the second of a five-year deal. They won’t renege on that, so his answer that the Bills aren’t going anywhere is irrelevant. Sure. Right now, they’re not going anywhere for the duration of the deal.

Next, the Bills contract could outlast McDermott’s tenure if he can’t get the team in the playoffs by 2018.

Third, once the Bills have plans for a new stadium, THAT’s when the conversation matters.

MATTERS: Terry and Kim Pegula’s thoughts on a new stadium.

DOESN’T MATTER: National writers who think the pair may be angling to leave town. Learn the backstory, will ya? They also own the Sabres. They’d have to sell both teams if they sold the Bills.

MATTERS: Depth charts—in September.

DOESN’T MATTER: Countless 53-man roster projections.

Let’s also throw-in daily practice grades. It’s practice. For a team that hasn’t made the playoffs since Tom Brady entered the league (coincidence?), go back and reads all the practice reports. Some As. Some Fs. Some Cs. Some Bs. No scores. Then eventually, no playoffs. Apparently an A in Pittsford must be a D in Foxborough. Go back to film school.

And we haven’t seen a preseason game yet. There’s only one position in August that needs to be solid over anyone else…

MATTERS: Tyrod Tayor’s mediocre play. Apparently, those off-season team workouts didn’t do much.

DOESN’T MATTER: Pre-and-present camp W-L projections, especially from those who draw checks from Pegula Sports and Entertainment.

One local pundit picks the Bills at 8-8. Coincidence? Even 6-10 would be fair.

MATTERS: Press conferences.

DOESN’T MATTER: One-on-one interviews with coaches and players. They’ll never tell you anything. If they do, trust The Times: the news will find YOU.

MATTERS: Bills camp injuries.

DOESN’T MATTER: This year.

MATTERS: Allegations of Pete Rose and under-aged women.

DOESN’T MATTER: Pete Rose. Just. Go. Away.

MATTERS: The treatment and torture Steve Bartman received by Cubs fans in Chicago the last 14 years.

DOESN’T MATTER: While a nice gesture, the championship ring wasn’t worth the hell he’s lived.

The Cubs could have put an end to this years ago. They simply just sympathized without doing anything of substance. Then they waited until mid-season to do something. Don’t buy the PR talk. The Cubs couldn’t even fix this at the earliest possible moment, as Theo Epstein chugged Korbel with Eddie Vedder in the Cubs’ clubhouse and Bill Murray could have easily asked “What About Bartman?”

Red Sox fans did the same with Bill Buckner—a borderline Hall-of-Famer.

And Bills fans, like the late, down-the-middle political pundit, Tim Russert, who even knocked Scott Norwood.

MATTERS: Why guys like Bartman, Buckner and Norwood never find peace.