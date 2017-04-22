Welcome to Brandon’s World

It’s Russ Brandon’s world, Bills and Sabres fans. And your emperor has no clothes, but he cares an awful lot that you notice.

When the Pegulas bought both the Sabres and Bills, fans were billed into Bill-lieving back to the days where Bill-lieving actually meant something. That the unfinished business of The French Connection, Dominik Hasek, and the Levy-Kelly-Thomas-Smith-Reed-Hull-Talley-Tasker-Reich-Lofton-Beebe-Bennett-Odomes Bills and Sabres would end in silver trophies and golden rings rivaling the monuments the Chicago Cubs recently handed-out.

The Sabres would finally get direction and spend money Tom Golisano wouldn’t and the Regis and Knox families couldn’t. The Bills would retire the Wilson administration once and for all, and bring-in real football people.

But no.

Imagine this: South Korea (the good guys) buys-up North Korea (the bad guys) from Kim Jung Un, but in a shocking turn of events, allows Un to run the reunited Korea.

That is what has happened with the Bills and Sabres, except the nukes are implosive.

Brandon, who reportedly grew-up a Dolphins fan, schmoozed the Pegulas into hiring Rex Ryan, found a way to keep Shrug Whaley from losing his job, and was somehow rewarded with control of the Buffalo Sabres.

Yes, he has his Rochester mouthpieces championing the idiocy that Brandon is simply a “marketing guy,” but sources have told this Times columnist otherwise.

If Whaley is Roto World’s “worst GM,” than Brandon is Kim Jung D’oh!

That evidence shared in a text Thursday afternoon by a tweet published by Trending Buffalo, where someone with knowledge of the inner-sanctum shared the idea that Tim Murray’s ouster had more to do with Brandon hating how people love Murray and not him.

Well, why would anyone on either side of St. John Fisher love, or even like the guy? (Send your ideas to danborrello@yahoo.com)

Usually GMs get to hire at least two head coaches or managers in any sport (see, uh, the Bills) to get their “plan” to work. Murray was considered a hero by Sabres fans by ordering and orchestrating the tank to draft either Connor McDavid or Jack Eichel–in that order of preference. Now, his future superstar Eichel and Brandon may have tag-teamed Murray and Bylsma (another widely-supported consolation prize to Mike Babcock’s spurining the Sabres for the Leafs) and forced the pair out of Brandon’s world. Meanwhile, Brandon’s Mini-Me in Orchard Park remains an empty GM with a job and a salary, perhaps if only long enough to be dismissed after the draft so the McDermott-Brandon group can blame Whaley for any 2017 draft gaffes.

Yeah, like we’ll believe that.

But sadly, yeah, Brandon will still be in power, and it won’t effing matter.

And, you’ll be still living under the dictatorship, just happy to have two teams to call ours, even if they’re Harry Dunne and Lloyd Christmas, waiting like the rest of us for that big break, but watching it pass by like a Hawaiian Tropics bus of bikini-clad models on their way to Foxboro.

When Mr. Wilson died, many thought his adopted son’s grip on the team would perish, too.

Instead, he gets more land to scorch. The only nukes the Bills and Sabres have are the ones they fire at their own fanbase.

Only in Pegulaville.

It won’t matter who the Sabres bring in to please Jack Eichel and company, as long as Brandon’s hands are on the team. His fingerprints are smeared like a toddler’s on the glass coffee table; the same toddler who then blames the cousin who isn’t there.

Bills. Sabres. Sabres. Bills. It hardly matters anymore. Ralph Wilson’s legacy is the fact he put his AFL franchise in Buffalo and not Miami. He also had a team bad enough to draft OJ Simpson, who was Buffalo’s only ambassador and advocate until Bill Polian built the Kelly Crew. (Oh, and that whole double-murder thing.)

The Sabres have little history aside from Gil Perreault and The Dominator.

(Oh, and Taro Tsujimoto.)

Wilson’s legacy carries on in the fact there’s still a football team in WNY, and that people typically don’t disparage the dead. But the facts are simple: without Polian, the Bills are playing elsewhere. They traditionally have been one of the worst-run franchises in sports. Then Wilson finally had a son who carried out his blurred vision to a new administration, whom he somehow drunk under the table and convinced to spread that misery across town.

Yeah, once upon a time, there was this well-to-to couple knighted on the premise of saving and restoring not one, but two franchises to previous glory and finish what the few legends had started.

Instead, they’ve mutated into the nouveau riche pair who trust the wrong guy with their estate like Rocky and Adrian Balboa.

Two teams. Two owners. Supposedly One Buffalo. And whether you call him Kim Jung D’oh!, Paulie Pennino, Fredo Corleone, or Frankenstein’s monster, there is clearly no one stopping the one man destroying whatever is left.

Murray may not have been the answer with the Sabres. Perhaps he fell on the blade for Bylsma. Maybe he got too cute with trades, or didn’t draft well enough. But, that also describes Doug Whaley, and he still has a job.

It’s still raining in Pegulaville. The three-leaf clovers continue to grow high enough to cover the snake that’s devouring any hope left while selling another new guy as the guy until it comes time to throw that guy under the mower in hopes that one day he will be loved like the heroes of yesteryear.

Yeah, imagine hearing the names…Polian…Levy…Kelly…

Brandon??? Or, Perreault…Hasek…Eichel…Brandon???

Give it up, man. If that day ever comes, nobody wants to see him near a friggin’ podium.

Yeah. Ever. Right. Anyone know a good tailor?

Or another adoption agency?