Trump’s Loves and Lumps

Even some in his own party are “dissing” Donald Trump for reportedly planning to upset the old apple cart.

Trump wants to shake-up the NSA, FBI, CIA, Homeland Security – in fact the entire National Security Council staff. This has been met by harsh words from some Republican fogies (Senator John McCain) who still think there are Red Commies behind every bush.

Of course, Democrats are still bemoaning how the nasty Ruskies made Hillary Clinton lose the election because somebody tapped into the Democratic Committees e-mails. The top man at the DNC used the password “Password”, meaning a trained monkey could have accessed his e-mails.

It’s not like the U.S. has ever peeked into other countries and world leaders e-mails and phone calls in the past – in the name of national defense. Remember the uproar when several world leaders found our security peeps tapped into their calls and e-mails? Remember when we hacked into Iran’s nuclear facilities? President Obama had some red faced apologies to make to the ones who found out.

Tapping into the Web and preparing to throw disorder into a country’s infrastructure is something enemies would do, including us!

Much, once hated, whistle-blower, Edward Snowden and that proclaimed (???) Russian front man Julian Assange of famed exposer WikiLeaks, not only showed that the U.S. was a frontrunner in tapping people’s and countries’ e-mails, but those of U.S. citizens as well.

The Trump administration should take a long, hard look at the U.S. security junkies and possible bloating of personnel. He should resolve duplication and the fact that security information was not shared between jealous siblings.

I am not saying we should abandon either national security, or surveillance, but knowing the agency in charge has some sort of conscious wouldn’t be such a bad thing either.

Having a good defense, by strengthening our infrastructure and online defense, will be critical in the future.

*****

Gee, President Obama is throwing a big final bash for all his lib friendly people, including Hollywood ‘biggies’. I wonder how much that shindig will cost taxpayers?

Of course, big name stars, afraid of being labeled a Trump supporter, are worried how any appearance at the Presidential Inauguration will affect their careers. Any people or organizations who have consented to appear are getting trash e-mails and disparaging threats. Now, we see the true face of liberals. They can dish it out, but they most assuredly cannot take it. TRUMP BEAT HILLARY!

*****

Want to see the result of Joseph Talbot’s insane move trying to buy all the Times newspapers in the Village of Newark to hide his DWI arrest last week? See Page C5.

I could not write the piece in this week’s edition since I am involved in the story, but the original story and its aftermath went worldwide!