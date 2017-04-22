Things are changing…FAST!

This past week, the daily newspaper out of Rochester, the Democrat and Chronicle, announced a hefty (40%) hike in the cost for daily delivery. In a letter to subscribers the D&C announced that, starting on May 1st, the cost of home delivery every morning – 7 days a week – will jump to $66.30 a month for some customers. This, of course, raised eyebrows and questions about the future of a printed newspaper and home delivery service.

In a story for our news partner WHAM-TV, D&C President Dan Norselli says it is not an across-the-board hike. Norselli says the company uses “variable pricing” and would not say how many would be impacted.

“While we make every effort to keep costs down, the value of our print subscriptions has increased,” Norselli said in a released statement. He would not say whether a rate increase is coming for other subscribers on other plans but added, “we will continue to make investments in our trusted journalism products.”

Bottom line, the daily newspaper is becoming a dinosaur.

Yes, the ‘Baby Boomers’ and their parents still rely on the morning newspaper for a good portion of news, but…

Unfortunately, or in some cases fortunately, various online tools are replacing the print media for news intake. Millenials and the even younger folks grab their headlines and stories in brief bits and pieces off cell phones, computers and tablets.

Then, there are those who think electronic media (TV) can actually fill in the gaps for news.

Even weekly hometown newspapers are disappearing at an alarming rate.

Now, for a report on the Times of Wayne County. We began using digital platforms well ahead of most. We saw early on the ‘writing on the wall’, adjusted and continue adjusting.

To be honest, the changing platforms even surpassed my imagination. We have maintained a pretty constant print circulation in both newsstands and subscriptions, but have seen huge digital growth.

On a daily basis, we receive thousands of unique visitors to our digital platform. That number only grows when stories are shared on social media.

While we expect the print numbers to remain somewhat constant for the next few years, we will, like the D&C, continue to build our digital platform.

One thing that will not change in the foreseeable future is our price structure. We will remain at $35 per year for 52 issues ($30 for seniors), $15 for online digital access only and $1.25 per issue on the newsstand. All print subscribers have full access to our digital format. (If you don’t know how to access it, ask us). I have to admit that the U.S. Post Office mail delivery is getting sketchier all the time and we receive dozens of calls from irate customers wanting to know why the Times is either late, or missing in any particular week. Unfortunately, we have little control over that aspect of the paper.

We will continue to deliver the best print and digital product we can and in the coming weeks we will share more on exploring and accessing the digital world known as the Times.