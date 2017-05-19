The Save Button

ady to go. Was just putting the finishing touches on the piece, editing, proofreading, and BAM! Like Emeril’s short-lived NBC sitcom, the piece was gone.

No, not even CTRL-Z or ALT-Z could undo the keystroke of a lazy pinky. Which leads to a few pointers based on newfound experience:

Save everything.

Hitting CTRL-Z must be the FIRST thing you do in recovering a document written via Yahoo! email; not hitting the ESC key until your index fingenail separates from it’s skin, setting-up for another issue while re-typing an entire column.

Speaking of whichm writing the column in MSWord is probably a better idea, too.

And so it a typing class.

Kids: if you get the chance to take Keyboarding in high school, opt for that instead of the extra study hall.

Take it from this goof, who still types with two fingers and a thumb, while the rest of his fingers stand by with nothing to do but cause mischief and delete an entire piece.

It’s frustrating enough to chop off a pinky–Ronnie Lott style–but there are more important reasons to keep it.

Like playing guitar in a cover band.

There are teams in sports, however, that wish to accidentally wipe away their pasts.

The Buffalo Bills are looking to the future with head coach, Sean McDermott, handpicked general manager, Brandon Beane, assistant GM, Joe Schoen, VP of personnel, Brian Gaine (who left the Houston Texans to take a lateral move in Orchard Park (thank God it’s May–Buffalo is NFL Siberia any time of year, but May is better than December), and Malik Boyd as Director of Pro Personnel in an attempt to add fresh eyes to a franchise in desperate need of cateract surgery.

Are these guys any good?

Is Jason Boterill any good with the Sabres? Nobody knows. Heck, the Pegulas have no idea, and they’re the only ones–save McDermott–that matter. It’s their turn to save the Bills, and Sabres, for that matter.

The encouraging news? Schoen studied under Bill Parcells in Miami; Gaine left a playoff team for one that hasn’t been there predating social media; and Boyd worked under sharp talent evaluators Steve Kein and Bruce Arians in Arizona.

Aside from the Pegulas, there is only one last link to the Wilson regime.

Like President Trump, if The Denominator wins, everybody wins, so you might as well root for him.

Salud!

But, if by January of 2019, the Bills aren’t playing a meaningful football game, check the milk cartons.

(They still sell those?)

Meanwhile, the Derek Jeter ceremony was very well done last Sunday night, as only the New York Yankees can do.

Jeffrey Maier. The All-Star Game. The first-pitch HR in the swing game of the Subway Series. The Flip. Mr. November. The Dive. Hit No. 3000. A handful of games without playoff implications over the course of a 21-year career. Playing for the same team at 20 as at 40. Five World Series titles. Seven pennants. The Captain.

One of this writer’s Top Five lifetime Yankees.

But, this space is also about fairness.

Jeter played the game the right way, but he also had his Jeterian ways of polishing his image. And the Joe DiMaggio comparisons were every bit about his play as it was the way he handled himself in the public eye.

Jeet never got into trouble, and never said the wrong thing. But he never let anyone get close enough to find out, either. For as great as he was, he was as much plain as Yankee unis without those precious pinstripes.

And nobody dared ask him anything of substance, either, in fear of being ostracized. You think Bill Belichick or Gregg Popovich are tough? Jeter would answer questions, but say as much as the hated Patriots coach, and less than the Thorn of San Antone’. And if you dared, Jorge Posada would come after you in the clubhouse.

Sunday Night Baseball’s Dan Schulman asked Jeter about his bid with Jeb “Republicans Buy Sneakers, Too” Bush on the Marlins and immediately couched it with a Jessica Mendoza softball on pending fatherhood. That’s a swing-and-miss by Schulman, but only because Jeter would have iced Schulman for eternity for having to answer the question.

Speaking of getting iced, ask A-Rod what it’s like to be on the wrong side of a Jeter grudge. By the way, that doesn’t seem to have unthawed much, has it?

Then, there was the fact with his diminished skills at 40, he was still playing short and hitting second, when he should have been playing second, left, right, third, anywhere but short, and hitting ninth. For the first time since Roger Clemens final year in New York, someone was bigger than the team.

Love Jeter. But, he’d never let anyone close enough to learn anything real about him.

The Yankees have celebrated Jeter more than the previous five titles combined. The night he passed Gehrig in the Yankee hits category, the 3000th hit, the goodbye tour, the final game in The Bronx (where he said he would take the following night off, instead of letting his manager make the decison), last Sunday’s ceremony, and soon, Cooperstown.

Wonder if he’ll have a Marlins cap on.

Kidding. Kidding. But, Jeter and Jeb will eventually get bored in Miami when the team continues to hemorrhage cash and they have to sell to the next group of egocentric suckers who think “I can fix it,” when no team in Miami sans LeBron, D-Wade or Shaq has won or sold-out in nearly 15 years.

Want a bold, fearless prediction?

Alex Rodriguez will attempt to do more for the Yankees’ future than Jeter will.

A-Rod is still bandaging his image as Jeter continues to Lemon Pledge his. And there’s no better place in baseball to fix what’s broken than The Bronx.

Rodriguez wants that plaque in Monument Park. And he loves baseball more than anybody.

If A-Rod somehow becomes a front office executive, or a manager in pinstripes, and they win a World Series, all will be forgotten.

He’ll never be Jeter. He never was Jeter. Only Derek Jeter could get The Game’s best shortstop to move to third base and actually help Jeter become more popular than he was before.

Jeter is Jeter. And he’ll always be one of the greatest and most beloved Yankees. But, aside from Cooperstown, his future is in Florida, now.

And A-Rod’s best shot at redemption is in The Bronx.

You read it here first.

Better hit the “save” button now.

Speaking of the “save” button, the greatest Yankee of this past generation wasn’t Jeter; No. 2 was and is No. 2.

The greatest was Mariano Rivera.

And he didn’t need a PR strategy, either.