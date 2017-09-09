The NFL Rules

It’s easy to look at the names of some of the starting quarterbacks Sunday and ask why the heck Colin Kaepernick doesn’t have a job.

Check out some of these names: Savage, Bortles, Glennon, Hoyer, Tolzien. They could just as easily be “Game of Thrones” characters.

What’s happened is the social justice media have painted everyone into the back of an end zone with their answer.

If you don’t support Kaep, you’re a racist. Facts no longer apply. Solid explanation is undermined with insults.

If you do support Kaep, you’re soft, unpatriotic, anti-American, and a race-baiter.

Kaep has had several chances to get back into the league, but has either said no thanks, didn’t fit, or was blackballed by his own girlfriend.

After that, while the most vehement supporters of Kaep decried his lady’s actions, they, in the same breath, said they thought the Ravens could sign him if she would just apologize.

Right. Compare the team owner to a plantation CEO and follow that up with “sorry about that.” That’ll fix it. Then blame Baltimore for using that reason as a cover for not bringing in a mediocre quarterback with a diminished skillset so you can continue marching to your own narrative.

In other words, blame the victims, right? Got it.

But, that’s typical. We all make our own rules to fit our convenience.

So, with the NFL season upon us, it’s time once again to visit the league’s rules so nobody gets confused or surprised in 2017.

* If there’s tape of domestic violence, your career is over, even if you’re sincerely apologetic. (See: Rice, Ray). Unless, of course, you’re young, contrite and still have talent (See: Mixon, Joe).

* Talent is the only thing that can outweigh any baggage you may bring to the field. Once the baggage outweighs ability, you’re on your own. Especially if you’re a quarterback.

* You’re “family” until you can’t play anymore. Then you’re disowned, but wished “the best.”

* When it comes to Jerry Jones, there’s only one rule: Stand for the anthem.

* When we don’t get our way from the commissioner whom we hired unanimously at $40 million annually, and to whom we negotiated away absolute power, we take the case to court.

* Using the R-word is a great way to muddle rational thought and distract from facts. People will be so busy defending themselves, facts never get discussed. Just alleged racism.

* When needing to deflect blame as a domestic abuser, blame the commissioner for his methods of punishment. There’s only one thing worse than being accused of violence toward women or children: Being accused of being the commissioner. In other words, make the abusers the new victims. Brilliant!

* Don’t confuse “character” with “football character.” See the late Al Davis’ montra, “Just Win, Baby.”

* Concussions may or may not cause long-term brain damage, or lead to suicide. Science says so, but doesn’t say so according to non-scientists such as owners, coaches, pundits and even players. Ex-players say they have no regrets until they’re drooling and or broke, then say they have regrets after years of telling fans they’d do it all over again if they could.

So it’s all relative, right? Hence: CTE is only real depending on what mood or financial state somebody is in.

Ironic, huh?

* Any time a Monday Night Football theme singer rips a president, comparing him to Hitler, per se, he gets laid off until said president’s term is up, and then gets to return because we can’t possibly start Monday nights without ‘ol Bocephus.

Did you miss him? Really? He’s not even relevant in country circles anymore.

* All night football games need country-sung intros, apparently because football isn’t enough.

You may be confused after reading these, considering the rules don’t all fit one particular side. They’re not supposed to fit one side. Such as life.

The funniest part? The nation’s highest-rated TV show three nights a week is back and no matter how ridiculous these aforementioned realities sound, we’ll all be watching, ripping, criticizing, defending, betting, swearing, and discussing all this and–wait for it–the games themselves.

Why? Because the NFL rules. And for many strange reasons, we’re all in on it. And this writer will be the first to admit it.

Are you ready for some football?