The King of Kings

Anytime the NFL makes meaningful news, it either leads off sports talk shows, or at the very least breaks-up the monotony of a melatonin-induced NBA playoffs. Heck, the NBA stories are either how boring the Cleveland (Le)Brons and the Golden State Warriors are sweeping through the competition (ah-gain), dirty play, or if LeBron has a hiccup, and everyone rushes to the Michael-Jordan-Never argument.

The NHL playoffs have been more entertaining than usual, but the ratings suggest that bad basketball is king, while hockey can’t even get on the chessboard.

Of course, when the NFL comes around with news that impacts any or all of its 17 weeks, football kings even King James, himself.

The No Fun League is listening to its critics for once, and changing some of its rules as they do every year. And while they’re not doing anything as drastic as moving the extra point back (Peyton Manning owes his second Super Bowl ring to the league for this, whereas Tom Brady might have six), there are some changes of note.

The biggest one is a rule that won’t make any impact until we have a tie. We rarely see ties in the NFL, so much so that players need to be reminded that yes, if you can’t break said tie within 15 football minutes in a fifth quarter, both teams head home wearing their sisters’ lip gloss.

Overtime has now been reduced to ten minutes. The scoring rules still apply—both teams get a possession unless the team receiving the OT kickoff gets into the end zone (see the Super Bowl). But, in the last four seasons only 26 percent of overtime games go beyond ten minutes.

So, expect about a fourth of a chance when your team goes into an extra session that the game will end tied, which nobody enjoys.

If player safety is a concern, or even a reason, the logic is flawed. There is some who argue teams shouldn’t have to play the full overtime and then turnaround and play Thursday night.

Oh, how thoughtful. Now the NFL wants to make the game safer? No, that’s hardly a reason.

The league wants to keep games short and create more urgency.

But with the conservative nature of most coaches, the tendency to take more chances in a midseason game with less time in OT will result in the opposite. Thus, more ties.

Imagine staying up late on Sunday, Monday or Thursday nights to watch the same result as when the game started.

Admit it: while from a win-percentage standpoint, a tie has occasional merit (except on Christmas Eve in Orchard Park, right Rex Ryan?), you’d rather see a decision in a close game.

Always.

The rule change that’s making the most noise, however, is the relaxed celebration rules.

Good. After all, this is entertainment, not a Supreme Court hearing.

Players can do whatever they like, provided their antics aren’t sexual or delay the game. That’s fair. Snow angels? Welcome. Props? Let’s send TO’s Sharpie or Joe Horn’s flip phone to Canton. Choreographed routines? Maybe Chad Johnson or the old Greatest Show on Turf of the St. Louis Rams can find jobs as touchdown boogie coordinators. Heck, instead of moving the extra point back, why not have judges in the end zone to award the PAT by dance effort?

However, the league may want to go back and watch the Key and Peele sketch on how many gyrations a player can make before a jig is deemed flag-worthy. Also, if Jimmy Graham somehow ever finds the end zone again, don’t expect the dunk over the goalpost; that’ll tack on an extra 15 minutes to fix and 15 yards on the kickoff.

Should be 15 on the PAT, which would make it a 48-yard kick, or a 17-yard two-point conversion try. Love the fun of the game, but some of us have a couple-hour drive home after, or have to be up at 3 AM the next day.

As mentioned here before, if the NFL were truly serious about celebration penalties, they would have penalized the following play, not the kickoff. The fact they’re allowing the players to showcase some flavor is long overdue.

Other rules include cut-down going from 90 men to 53 in one shot, three days after each team’s final preseason game. This writer’s hunch? The league may be paving the way to an 18-game season and cutting back on preseason games, thus keeping players around longer for every chance they can get to be evaluated.

The fun thing to look forward to is when everyone gets purged at the end of the preseason, and then re-purged two days later when teams find gems from the collective league scrapheap. But, that doesn’t mean teams won’t cut players throughout training camp as they go. Yet, the premise could actually open the door for an extra trade or two when players get injured for the rest of the season after the first couple weeks of exhibition games because teams are hanging onto their superfluous talent longer.

Speaking of injuries, the Buffalo Bills will have room for another player besides Sammy Watkins to go on injured reserve and return this year. That number has jumped from one injury-prone would-be franchise player to TWO. So now, Watkins and Shaq Lawson can both go down and come back within the same season.

No, that’s not funny, but not wrong, either. The Bills aren’t betting on Watkins to make it through a season, and haven’t picked-up his fifth-year option. Nor should they.

But at least they have room for someone else to get hurt and come back besides Watkins.

At least the Cowboys won’t have to use either of those on Tony Romo this year.

Only 67 days until the Hall-of-Fame game.

The least-important Sunday night game on the NFL calendar still draws more eyes than all the games in a Stanley Cup Final combined.

Can’t wait.