It doesn’t matter who the next head coach of the Buffalo Bills is. It really doesn’t. Having worked at companies who hire weak, cheap management grateful for any work simply to echo their superior’s flawed montra, 2017 looks like it may be the most unsettling Bills season of the playoff drought.

Did you see the list of interviews “GM” Doug Whaley has concocted to find “his” guy to lead the Bills? Have you heard of most of these coaches?

Buffalo News columnist, Bucky Gleason, asked Shrug Whaley point-blank last Monday afternoon what his job was. Either Whaley doesn’t know, or he’s lying to protect his interests. His job. Why? Because nobody else in the NFL is calling, that’s why.

Whaley has admitted to Buffalo’s WGR-AM to being a scout at heart and something he could return to doing in the future, but scouting doesn’t afford the lifestyle the title of general manager does.

Seriously. If Shrug was taken seriously by his peers, he would be offered a front-office position somewhere as a real decision maker (NFL term for the No. 1 guy in an organization) and would leave the mess he’s otherwise helping create, or would even take a lesser job to make that future leap.

The nobody-is-calling answer is the likely reason. There’s been a conspiracy theory shared by many Bills critics that Whaley is actually a muppet for team president and football-wannabe Russ Brandon, who thinks because he got to hang-out a few times in late-GM John Butler’s office that picking players is as easy as fantasy football.

After lying through his teeth for almost all 40 minutes of the annual State of the Bills address–which when Marv Levy and either Bill Polian or Butler spoke for the organization, was held in February due to prolonged success–Whaley tried to pour water on a grease fire with his defiant, yet ill-coached answers.

Maybe the Bills need to hire two coaches–one for football and one on how to conduct a press conference.

It’s funny how the only coach Ralph Wilson hired with any previous success or cache was Chuck Knox. The deceased team-founder did not hire big-name personalities or successful field generals, and the knock on him was that he was too cheap to do so. And no, Marv Levy was considered a “re-tread” before the he led the Bills to their greatest success–and last playoff win.

After the Pegulas paid $4 million to Doug Marrone not to coach the team, and will pay Rex Ryan $16.5 million to work in TV instead, you can’t say the same about them. Yet, this coaching hire reeks of the days of Gregg Williams, Mike Mularkey, Dick Jauron, Chan Gailey (he was fired as a college coach AND as an offensive coordiator before taking the Bills job), and Marrone–who never called plays as a coordinator and coached Syracuse to a .500 mark before leaving the cupboard bare for his successor, Scott Shafer.

The money may have been a factor, but paranoia and self-preservation may be the biggest reasons. Here’s a brief history:

Back in 2000, Butler wouldn’t sit down for a contract extension, as Mr. Wilson later added, six different times. Wilson fires him and lets him walk to San Diego while hiring a guy in Tom Donahoe, a former Steelers GM who lost a power-struggle with then future-Super Bowl winning coach, Bill Cowher.

Donahoe becomes president, then hires a cast of yes-men to avoid the Pittsburgh plague, which actually included former Steelers he could control. Wilson gets paranoid of Donahoe’s paranoia, fires him, takes back the president label, and hires Marv Levy at 80 to oversee football. Levy leaves and Brandon gets promoted to GM with no prior football knowledge, making final decisons on the advice given by failed Donahoe lackeys and coaches since put out to pasture. That experiment fails, so Russ gets “promoted” again while football lifer, Buddy Nix, in his 70s, takes his first and only GM job, with Whaley coming-in as GM-in-training from a GM who had never been a GM himself.

Whaley conveniently assumes the job after the 2013 NFL Draft, like a high-level politician taking over for a term-limited leader, complete with the plausible deniability of blaming the previous administrator for any fallout.

That fallout–in the form of EJ Manuel–was doubled-down by Whaley in the form of trading two first round picks for Sammy Watkins, who has had his own problems, most recently a second foot surgery.

Rex Ryan-$old to the Pegulas by Brandon–coaches not even two full seasons before his ouster. But Brandon, who has been part of the hirings of Jauron, Gailey, Marrone and Ryan, is still club president, and his second GM hire, Whaley, fresh off a how-not-to seminar, is leading the search with head coaching candidates that, aside from Anthony Lynn, wouldn’t be candidates anywhere else.

The reason? Doug Whaley and Russ Brandon want to keep their power more than they want to build a winner. Period. And it won’t end anytime soon–Brandon now helps run the Sabres.

Ever go to work for a boss scared to lose their job? Or go on an interview where the recruiter or hiring manager is looking for that passive, weak candidate who won’t question the status quo rather than someone who will tell the truth? Well, if you’ve experienced that, get ready for another year of Survivor at One Bills Drive. And anyone with any self worth should be bolting the island instead of playing the game. But this failed game within the game has kept the Bills from meaningful January football and will for two decades. Book it.

There’s a theory out there getting louder, speculating that Brandon is the de facto decision maker and Whaley is the guy at the end of the strings speaking for the organization, albeit poorly. And Whaley has shown that he’s willing to take the shots so Brandon and the Pegulas can call them. Who with any self-respect would want that job? Doug Marrone even said “(screw) it” and may never get another head coaching job.

Who? Only someone scared to lose their job instead. Or, someone who actually thinks the team is “close” despite a possible 24-28 player departures by March and a 1-7 record vs playoff teams in 2016. Or someone who thinks they aren’t the problem, but doesn’t want a coach with another “name” candidate to cause HIM a problem, so he’ll hire someone desperate for a head coaching gig who will play along.

Or all the above.

You know who doesn’t fit that description? Anyone NOT named on a Bills short-list. The masterlist is comprised of uninspiring choices harkening back to yesteryear.

Tom Coughlin, a two-time Super Bowl winner, both against arguably football’s greatest coach, isn’t on that list. Belichick disciple, Josh McDaniels, is not on that list. Falcons offensive coordinator, Kyle Shanahan, who was ON the same list Rex Ryan was on before he was hired didn’t get a callback this time around.

McDaniels and Shanahan are on everyone else’s lists.

Tells you everything you need to know about the State of the Bills.

If you’ve ever hated working for weak, self-preserving, cowardly bosses, you’re gonna hate following this team in 2017. It doesn’t matter who’s in charge on the sidelines, because they’d never be in charge anywhere else.

Even on the sideline at New Era Field.