The art of “the Tell”

There’s something to be said for “the tell.”

The tell is a subtle (or sometimes obvious) sign something is up.

In sports, there are plenty.

And those–not your gut, not your inklings, not the injury reports–offer the best clues to the health of any particular situation. Particulary sports.

Here are a few examples.

Want to know if Sean McDermott will be a good HEAD coach with the Buffalo Bills?

Don’t look at his defense. Of course he can coach defense. Carolina had a pretty good one that helped the Panthers reach Super Bowl 50. It should come as no surprise the Bills defense is better. Heck, Wade Phillips, Buddy Ryan and his son Rex are examples of great defensive coordinators. But, let’s consider the most important role of the coaching staff. Y’know? The overseer. The on-site CEO.

Take a look at his clock management skills. This has nothing to do with tape, Xs and Os, schemes or talent. Just football sense. If you watch the game long enough, it should be instinctive.

During the Bills 9-3 loss to McDermott’s former employers, the Panthers, the “rookie” head coach offered a flimsy excuse for faulty clockwork as the Bills’ rally fell short in the final seconds. He used the “crystal ball” reasoning for not calling timeouts, both on defense and late in the Bills final offensive drive.

Perhaps the Pegulas should hire The Long Island Medium in addition to an analytics department if that’s truly the case.

You didn’t need the late Miss Cleo to tell you to use your timeouts. As soon as you realize the opposing offense is milking time between third and fourth down on their penultimate offensive possession, common sense tells anyone (including CBS’ often-critiqued analyst, Steve Beuerlein) to stop the clock with one of your three timeouts. Same goes after the Tyrod scramble where the Bills wasted another 13 seconds.

The Bills returned to Orchard Park in second place in the AFC East, but alas, with one timeout in McDermott’s pocket. Frame it.

Another tell? The whole we-gotta-look-at-the-tape excuse. It’s something losers typically use, and only in football. You’ll never hear any other coaches or managers in sports use that one, and if they do, there had better be a good reason for it. McDermott has used after wins and losses. We’re still in September! What? Didn’t catch the game?

Let’s not stop there. The Bills, who are on-pace to miss 18-straight Januarys, at least once boast the best run-game in the NFL. That’s over now, too. You can blame Tyrod Taylor, and there’s some truth to that, but that’s where the offensive coordinator needs to make adjustments to help his ailing offense when LeSean McCoy musters only nine rushing yards.

The problem: Rick Dennison, petered-out as a QB coach years ago.

The tells? Dennison wasn’t reportedy McDermott’s first, or second choice for offensive coordinator. But, he was praised by default for his short relationship with Tyrod Taylor in Baltimore. The Bills are better-off bringing back Gregg Roman who was fired two games into 2016 after the offensive players weenie-whined their ways upstairs. Heck, they’re still paying him.

The Bills offensive line isn’t pull-blocking like it did the last two seasons. It’s ALL on Shady. Shut down LeSean, shut-down the Bills. Dennison isn’t the guy, even after his Broncos won a Super Bowl–with defense.

Another tell? The guy was the coordinator for mediocre offenses with Denver (twice) and in Houston and has never been considered for a head coaching job. The guy is 59.

By NFL standards, if you haven’t been considered for a head coaching gig by 50, you just don’t have it.

This isn’t to say McDermott & Co. can’t turn the Bills around; it’s all contingent on a quarterback. But, if a football lifer suddenly has to learn clock management, the whole rookie-head-coach excuse is Charles Barkley terrible. And if your offensive coordinator is a third-choice whom had no other options, don’t expect Tyrod to turn into Troy Aikman.

(Remember: Unless you have a quarterback, it doesn’t really matter.)

Let’s go one step further. Want to eliminate drama that could surround a football team? Bill Belichick (of course, right?) doesn’t allow his assistants to talk and rarely says much, himself. Last Monday, everybody was talking to the media, giving the “evil” media more fodder to regurgitate.

Bills reporters and fans will cycle through another season of theories on why the Bills, who weren’t expected to do anything before the season, still aren’t showing signs of improvement. McDermott will get fed-up and get short with media, thus becoming the next Doug Marrone. And things will get angrier for anyone setting foot at One Bills Drive.

The tells are all there. And they’re everywhere in sports.

LeBron James is leaving Cleveland after the season and heading to the LA Lakers. The tell? He isn’t denying it.

More hoops tells?

So much for tanking. The Philadelphia 76ers aren’t gonna get much out of Ben Simmons or Markelle Fultz, the last two No. 1 overall NBA draft picks.

The tell? They couldn’t even bring their respective college teams to a 68-team NCAA tournament.

On the contrary, Lonzo Ball saved Steve Alford’s mediocre coaching career at UCLA. He may have something.

Another tell? College basketball players who fulfill their eligibility, or even play a season typically don’t have solid NBA careers. The days of a full-fledged college career before the pros are over. If you’re that good, you’re typically gone before graduation. See Marcus Smart.

More tells in sports?

When your head coach or manager gets short or snippy with media for asking (key word) legitimate questions, it usually means they’re lost. Save Nick Saban at Alabama, who has his masters in douchedom, or Gregg Popovich, who (rightly) feels quarterly on-court interviews are useless, when guys like Brian Kelly and Brad Ausmus are bullying reporters, it’s a sign that they may be nearing the end.

Don’t be surprised to see college football coaches Jim Mora, Jr, or Butch Jones have a meltdown soon.

Or, just have an adademic scandal, or a legit shot of missing the NCAA tourney. See: Boeheim, Jim. Then again, when isn’t Jimmy in a mood?

Speaking of tells, you knew Mike Hopkins wouldn’t replace Boeheim on The Hill when you rarely saw the first lieutenant sitting next to the skipper on the bench. Voila. Boeheim gets extended the same day Hopkins heads to the northwest.

Want a picture of how healthy your favorite sport is? Count the number of MEANINGFUL games a sport showcases on a broadcast network (NBC, ABC, CBS, Fox).

The NFL: most regular season games, save Monday Night Football (ESPN) and a few Thursday night games. Even ESPN’s lone wildcard game is on ABC.

Baseball: Sure, you get those Saturday Fox games, but come postseason, you’ll need to buy a TV Guide. Only the World Series is completely on Fox, and some cable packages don’t even offer FS1 or MLB Network.

Hockey: Please. They won’t even show the entire Stanley Cup on NBC. Game One is almost like a pay-channel preview for NBCSN.

NBA: Saturday nights and Sundays on ABC, and the Finals. Everything else is on cable. By the way, how did anywhere from 9-14 teams lose money last season as reported this past week?

NASCAR: Of the sport’s 38 races, 21 are on cable, with only four of the ten playoff races on NBC. And, aside from this publication, nobody is talking NASCAR.

Golf: The final round of the PGA Championship was beaten by NASCAR. Tiger Woods saved golf. His absence has now killed it. Sure, majors are on CBS (and ESPN) and Fox, but if nobody is watching the majors, networks are simply looking for Sunday filler. Golf keeps selling some combo platter of Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Ricky Fowler, Justin Rose and Jason Day as the replacement for Tiger.

More tells: Wanna know how insecure an athlete is? Check his or her tweets. See: Durant, Kevin.

Want to know how good a quarterback is? Take him off the team and check their success.

The Colts severely miss Andrew Luck and if the Colts continue to implode, a smart GM will offer a stable of picks for either Luck, or the possible early pick Indy may hold come April. Most of the league will be looking for QBs in a supposedly QB-rich draft.

Hope Brandon Beane is reading this. He’s gonna have stiff competition. Big Ben, Eli, Rivers, and Brees are looking old, and Tom Brady is 40.

Even six picks in the first three rounds doesn’t guarantee a quarterback.

And unless you have a quarterback, it doesn’t really matter.

The tell? When your playoff drought is old enough to graduate.