Starting Out Fresh – 2017

Okay then, welcome to 2017. In this edition we have a couple of new items. We have added very controversial right-wing like columnist Ann Coulter to our mix. She replaces the Chuck Wells column. Those of you who hated Chuck’s weekly take on life will really hate Ann’s tirades. (See page A5).

This week Cynthia Kukuvka’s Legal Briefs on page B2, will be her farewell column. She also introduces us to our new legal beagle Shaun Morrison, who will write on myriad legal issues.

We have dropped Glenn McCoy’s editorial panel on our comics page and added the Flying McCoys (same guy, with the addition of his brother) to our comics page on A12.

For you Internet news junkies, our website waynetimes.com has been updated and will now feature more Breaking News on a daily basis.

Of course, I will continue with this column, taking pot shots at whomever, for whatever, with a bit of humor and life stories tossed into the mix.

Wife Patti will continue her 1-ON-1 feature, bringing you the stories of people in, or influencing people in Wayne County. If you have an suggestions for this feature, please contact Wife Patti at pholdraker@gmail.com.

You may have noticed many more mug shots in the Law & Order B-section of the paper in the last few months. This is an effort on our part to show some of the court and jail admissions that slip by the standard press-release stuff. Of course, we will continue this section with robust enthusiasm, much to the chagrin of the arrested, and their mothers.

You may see some of the people featured in this section, or other parts of the paper on TV reports earlier in the week before the paper hits the stands, but we usually dig a bit deeper and give much more detail and background to the story. NEWSPAPERS RULE!

We are continuing our News Partner relationship with local ABC Channel 13WHAM, feeding them Wayne County stories that many of the other stations often miss. They, in turn, give us the weekly weather outlook for the coming week and help us on other aspects of local stories.

We are hopefully going to give you even more local municipal meeting report summaries and highlights, with more detailed reports posted on our website waynetimes.com.

We are always looking for contributors. If you are interested in writing or reporting on meetings, call Wife Patti at (315) 986-4300, or at pholdraker@gmail.com

PLEASE NOTE: We are again offering free subscriptions to active military personnel.

Just send us their information, or call (315) 986-4300.