It’s no longer funny to ask “isn’t it funny?” when it comes to the Buffalo Bills.

No, this is not a repeat of last week’s column. Even when the Bills do the predictable, they find a way to make it so, Bills-y.

That’s not an original term, but one thrown around recently by public critics to describe now 17 years of ineptitude. That and the “dumpster fire” phrase used more by Bills critics this past week than “(blank) it.”

There have been many new terms born into the American lexicon since The Music City Miracle. Streaming. Casting. Social media. On Demand. Apps. Smart Phones. Smart TVs. All terms that have changed our lives and make them easier.

In WNY, we have Bills-y. A term that’s used to describe otherwise inexplicable ineptitude from one franchise in a league where revenue sharing and a salary cap do their best to keep the league more competitive than a cap-less MLB, or a top-heavy, superstar-driven NBA.

You don’t hear terms like “small-market” in the NFL unless the issue is relocation. There are no Rays, Indians, Royals, or Pirates in the NFL–all, mind you, who creatively found ways to break their own playoff droughts in the last decade despite greater odds than the Bills face in the NFL.

In other words, you really have to work hard to screw-up an NFL franchise. In other words, it’s Bills-y.

Rex Ryan’s firing was expected. The fact that he couldn’t complete two years–something that each of his predecessors all did–is Bills-y. The fact the front office waited until a Tuesday–allowing Rex to further embarrass himself in not only one, but two press conferences after a face-palming Christmas Eve loss to the (fan) hated Dolphins is Bills-y.

The fact the Pegulas sent interim head coach Anthony Lynn to the podium as the first Bills official to speak after Rex’s firing is Bills-y. Meanwhile, ownership, the team president, and the GM appointed to “lead” the coaching search let Lynn stumble through the franchise’s first public appearance since Ryan’s firing.

Synonyms for Bills-y can include cowardly.

Yes, the owners, the club president and the GM are all cowards for that move and countless taddling for self-preservation. But, that’s to be expected by a team on a two-decade damage control run.

Want more examples of Bills-y?

The Bills defense got worse under Rex in 2015 and its run-defense got worse this year when they added Rob Ryan to help coach a confused unit. The Bills allowed three 200-yard rushers in one season. They also lost games where they had 15-point leads, set records for offensive output in one game, and out-played a perennial Super Bowl contender. They even allowed Ryan Fitzpatrick to play the best game of his career, in Buffalo, well past his “prime,” in the same season he was later benched for a guy who was knocked-out by a teammate, and again for a guy who had never taken a snap from center or relayed a play in a huddle.

The Bills responded to the defensive implosion by firing the OFFENSIVE coordinator, Greg Roman.

Y’know. Bills-y.

Now, Doug Whaley, whom few can agree on what influence he had on the coaching hires of Doug Marrone and Rex Ryan, will lead the search to find Ryan’s–or Marv Levy’s–replacement. No, they haven’t made the playoffs since Wade Phillips was fired, but they haven’t won a playoff game since Don Shula’s 1995 farewell.

(Let that sink in.)

Whaley now gets the chance to hire the THIRD coach he’s drafted for and don’t be surprised if the Bills brass sticks with Lynn to “keep the continuity.” This, of course, if Lynn chooses to stay after picking the shrapnel from Wednesday’s firing squad.

That, or the fact they’re paying the Ryans $16.5 million not to coach the next three years. There’s another C-word to describe that thinking.

When you think there is nothing new to add to the longest-running playoff drought in North America, the Bills invent new ways to make it interesting. But like good and bad cholesterol, there is both good and bad interesting. And this is heart-attack variety.

The doc warns you to stop smoking and to eat better, but you put-off putting-down the Camels and the garlic parm wings day after day until it becomes year after year.

Bills season ticket holders have the power to fix this problem, but they rationalize it to loyalty and use that to deflect criticism. These are the same customers who blame the NFL for scheduling four home games in 29 days even if the Bills had one of the league’s easier schedules. Sure, blame the car for the speeding ticket while you’re at it.

They enjoy their YouTube’d and Dead-spun tailgates too much and will find a way to “Billieve” that the next guy will fix the problem like a coup. It’s like buying a year’s worth of tickets to crappy horror films because you like being horrified. Or, smoking despite the “WARNING: Cigarettes may kill you” label on the box.

“Yeah, but…”

Yeah. But nothing has changed because nobody in power will do the hard thing to make the change.

The Pegulas. The front office. The fans. Nothing gets done by complaining. The Bills have proven they won’t do anything. It’s time the fans do something.

And now they can. The Bills aren’t going anywhere.

In more ways than one.

But they won’t. They enjoy their pain like a worry-wart cradling his or her anxiety because they’ve rationalized not seeking help. Come spring, they’ll renew their season tickets expecting things to get better while the dregs of the league pass them by. Again.

How Bills-y.