What I love about this job, this country, is the obvious. We have the widest diversity of opinion.

For example, birth control. There are those diametrically opposed to any form of birth control. Then, there are those who object to some, or any type of abortion. Of course, there are those on the other side of the divide who believe the woman decides the present, or future of her body. There are those who object to anyone who attempts to assert their opinion either way. Some will harm or kill to get their point across. In the good old U.S., numbers shift, but are pretty well even. This makes for discourse in laws, in public demonstrations and the media. It simply makes good TV.

Guns are always a hot topic, especially in cases making the public scene. Once again the country is split pretty much down the middle. More guns means more violence and deaths! More guns means the good guys win! The debate never has an end and everybody is right. The second amendment and various pro and anti gun laws are tossed about like so many talking points.

There are those who point to countries with stiff gun laws and low death rates due to gun violence. What the anti and pro gun advocates forget is that this country, this U.S. is unique.

President Trump is either the biggest loser in the history of U.S. presidents, or the greatest thing since sliced bread. I have talked to many pro/anti Trumpists and discovered that regardless of the latest Trump tweet, guffaw, presentation, opinions never really seem to change that much. Simply put, you cannot change hard support, regardless of the obvious.

Take that statue down, no leave that statue where it is. It becomes obvious that we are cow towing to some blip in public opinion.

Border control, immigration, citizenship, human rights, welfare, jobs, enemies, or friendly, looting, rioting, protesting, it is obvious they are not us.

In the end, seeing the obvious becomes a challenge in itself. If 50% like and 50% don’t like, who is right? That is why we elect or throw out of office so many leaders. The pendulum swings to the left, then to the right. Those in the middle – are they the lazy ones – or the ones seeing the obvious? Thank goodness we have elections and schedules. Perhaps we should also have term limits on all elected positions. No, wait, that topic has two sides and is being tossed about every time we hear about a corrupt politician, or someone who does not agree with…me.

We are the top of the heap as far as the world goes. We have a true democracy with varied opinions that we can express. We have freedom of the press that allows for a diversity of thought. Sure, sometimes the media and the anti/pro folks go too far, but in what other country around the world is so much freedom tolerated?

Rhetoric rules!