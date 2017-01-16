All we are saying…is give Trump a chance

President Obama came into office with a whirlwind of ideas and promises. As a President, he will never be considered a Mount Rushmore candidate, or a face on any currency.

One of President Obama’s most high-profile campaign promises back in 2008 was his plan to close the detention facility Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Yeah, well then reality hit and he soon discovered campaign promises are like chalk on a chalk board, little more than dust.

Obama’s ideas of world peace and getting us out of the Middle East entanglements failed miserably and led to the deaths of hundreds of thousands and the world migration problems of today.

Back when the Demos were in charge, such things as confirmation hearings and political rhetoric were shoved down our throats, along with a health care plan that was a good idea on paper, but failed miserably.

I will give credit to Obama for at least bringing needed health care to the forefront, but dropping the ball on its execution, and those nasty little details that go along with national plans.

Out with Obama and in with Trump! Now the Demos want to deaminize the Trump cabinet and White House crews in a similar fashion the Repubs did in 2008. Only difference now is that the Repubs are in the driver’s seat in both houses and the top job.

Do I think President Trump will deliver on his promises? I have no idea, but I am willing to give something new a chance.

I would like better relations with Russia. If Putin is real and a Trump crew can deliver, the world will be a better place. If not, more of the same rhetoric from both sides. I certainly would not like to be in Putin’s shoes if he attempts to screw with Trump.

I want to see how Republicans handle health care and am willing to bite any bullets necessary to see good health coverage for all.

I want to see just how some of the cabinet picks do, that the Trump transition team has put up, before we deaminize them. It seems they are all a good fit for their jobs and yes, some are controversial, but perhaps it is time for a change. May I remind you Obama went through five Chiefs of Staff!

I want Trump to address the infrastructure and somehow get both sides of the aisle onboard in what would be billions of improvements on highways.

We need good immigration reform that benefits both sides of the equation, including those who have already been her for generations.

We need to quit the siphoning of tax dollars to over-bloated agencies and useless policies.

We need term limits on both senators and congress folks. I believe 12 years should be the max to prevent Polosi-ism and McConnel-ism.

Tax reform! Nothing else needs be said.

At his press conference on Wednesday, President-Elect Trump came across as a determined man speaking the common man’s language. His detractors continued the course of doubts and the media attempted to divert real meaning with stale old words.

Let’s stop the politics as usual and give Trump a chance.