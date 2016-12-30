My Sad Goodbyes to 5 lovely gentlemen

I have been reflecting on the end of another year, and, sadly, the loss, towards the end of that year, of five very lovely men .

Dave Lyon – That was a hard loss. I knew Dave well later in his life, and my opinion of him changed drastically as I grew to know him over the years.

When first we met, he was the Supervisor of the Town of Palmyra, and I was a fledgling reporter covering his meetings. He struck me as gruff and rough around the edges. I was actually a bit afraid to attend the meetings, as I knew there would be yelling. Dave never backed down from what he thought was right. He would not stand for people who wasted his time or the time of the board. He always stuck to his opinion…if he said something was right, it was right, and he believed it.

The thing that I came to really admire about him, was the thing I feared at first. He stuck to his guns!

And, oh, the common sense! Dave would see things in black and white and he would tell you what was so. If a plan or project was stupid – he would say so – you knew where he stood.

It all sounds like I did not like the “gruff” man. That could not be further from the truth. I began to really know Dave, through politics, working with him within the Republican party, I saw him wearing his many hats. He was a voice of reason and a great advisor. His work with the Wayne County Water Authority, from its inception to its smooth-running operation today, was a legacy for him.

Dave could also be quite a loving and gracious friend, and I was glad to be counted as one. His love and devotion for his wife, Sylvia was something to see. They relied on and doted on each other. I feel her loss heavily.

Dave, when politicians do something stupid, I will hear still hear your voice. God Bless you, Dave.

David Sliney – Speaking of common sense, I will sorely miss another man who stood up to stupidity in politics. David was such a bright man. He gave a lot of thought to his opinion and vote, when he served as a Macedon Village Trustee. While I only heard him speak loudly when he was frustrated with opinions based on hearsay, he stood his ground and explained his side of an issue. He took time to discuss and listen. Even though the job of Trustee seemed very important to him, as did his love of his village, he would strongly take a stand on the Dissolution of that Village. He seemed to feel the time had come, and savings should outweigh the “identity” issue of keeping a Village for the sake of being a Village. He was funny, sarcastic, ironic and stood out to me as a gentleman, through and through.

I always found him to be kind, interesting, silly, and friendly. He was always available for a quick question on politics, and was a wit on other issues. I considered him and his wife, Elaine, as friends. His voice of reason will be missed. God Bless you, David.

Jim Youngman – Meeting Jim early in my news career here in Wayne County, marked a time when he was serving as Code Enforcement Officer/Building Inspector in the Village of Macedon. I remember that my husband and he clashed over why an old building in the Village was allowed to stand with so many violations. Jim was rather gruff with him, and later reconsidered and they became friends. He had the success of the village at his core.

I also knew Jim later on as friend to children. He helped to cross the Elementary school children as they came to and from Macedon Elementary.

He was always a key figure in politics in Macedon. Although I did not know him when he served as mayor, I know his opinion was always sought in Macedon, Town and Village issues. I found him to be friendly, funny and always gentlemanly. He was sweet with children, loving towards his own family and others. God Bless you, Jim.

Danny Keyes – How my heart broke when I heard we had lost Danny Keyes of Walworth. Dan was the Walworth Highway Superintendent when I first met him. He was well liked and respected in that role for years. I got to know him and his wife, Erma. They were very involved in their Town and in politics. Although Dan was a registered Republican, he supported my candidacy when I was running for Town Board as a Democrat (Yes, there was that time, although I have found my true self now). He supported me, advised me and encouraged me. He ran for a seat on the Town Board as well, after retiring as Highway Superintendent. We served together – he was my mentor in all things Walworth. I served with him under two Supervisors and we seemed to be on the same page on issues. I valued his opinion and his friendship. I remember, during a very long board meeting with a presentation that ran very, very long, he passed a note to me…with a tick tack tow game on it.

His knowledge, his kindness, his strength, his personality – it was as big as he was. I cared about him, and admired him. When he passed away, the entire County’s Highway Superintendents (past and present) came out to honor him. I think the entire town of Walworth was also on hand to say goodbye to his good man. God Bless you, Danny.

Malcolm O’Malley – I had a shorter association with Malcolm than the other four men mentioned here.

I originally dealt with him through the Newark Wayne Hospital, as he was a Director when we first arrived on the scene with our newspaper. He was a valuable and available source of information and advice, which is essential in the news business.

Most of my time spent with Malcolm was at Rotary events and meetings. He was delightful and bright, warm and welcoming, and always remembered my name. As President of his Rotary Club in Newark, I was always welcomed to a meeting and acknowledged (I am a Rotary member in the Gananda Club). I ran into him often at events for the 4H and the Humane Society, as he seems to be involved everywhere, passionately. He had a kind and welcoming personality, and was a friend to many. God Bless you, Malcolm.

The theme here is that all five men were first and foremost – gentlemen – in the truest old-world sense. They were polite to women, kind to children, and pillars of their communities.

Wayne County will feel their void.

God will welcome their company.

by Patti Holdraker