Racism at its worst!

Take a knee at the beginning of the national anthem, lock arms, sit down, stretch out and do exercises, and as a protest to racism before the football game.

After all, there is police brutality and persecution, and this is a perfect way to demonstrate your beliefs.

Of course, the anti-athlete protests garner a backlash and lines are drawn. Boycott going to, or even watching athletes who use the forum. Teach the multi-millionaires that the common folk will not tolerate this conduct.

I have to admit, I guess I am a racist. Not that I hate Blacks, Jews, Muslims or even Italians, but they do grate on my nerves when they oppose my point of view.

Imagine a cop shoots a Black guy following an incident. When we view the body cameras, or some cell phone video captured by an innocent bystander, we immediately form an opinion. The cop was justified – or the Black guy was not committing a real crime at the time of the shooting. It really is not clear who was in the right, or wrong. This part of the video says one thing, but the rest says something else. I guess it is all according to the perception of the viewer. Regardless, we have judged a situation on the merits of a few seconds.

Now, let’s dig deeper. The cop is scared for his/her life. Sixty four police officers have been killed so far this year. That does not count the ones injured, or permanently disabled on the job. The cop takes whatever action he/she feels will get them home safely after their shift.

The Black guy/girl may be totally innocent of anything, but a time and place has come together to bring the cop and the victim into a conflict situation.

Immediately, cops circle the wagons, so too does the Black community. What follows next is perhaps rioting, looting and accusations of racism. The demonstration wasn’t supposed to turn violent, but somehow it always does. We see a segment of the Black community destroying. The real reason behind the incident becomes incidental. The White community sees rioting and looting and that only strengthens their feelings of racism.

Does the cop need more sensitivity to Black concerns and rights? Absolutely. Do the protestors need to step back and see the bigger picture and the fear that history has instilled in the police? Absolutely.

Even after a verdict/decision is made to as to who is right, or wrong in the situation, there is never a clear winner. It is all chalked up to racism in the end.

Having athletes, Hollywood types, politicians, Facebookers and those in law enforcement protest one way or the other only strengthens racism in the long run.

Common sense, clear thinking and control over law enforcement, crowds of protestors and looters will go a long way to bringing things into focus.

I will watch football this week, any boycott is fruitless. Although I have far less respect for Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy. His way of saluting a country that has given him million$, and serving his race by stretching during the National Anthem was an abomination.