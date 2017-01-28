Pull for the Pats

So, who had Patriots-Falcons for Super Bowl LI?

The Pats were sentenced to spend September without Tom Brady, while Atlanta wasn’t projected higher than second in the NFC South back in August.

But the Patriots are the story.

Spygate. Deflategate. None of it matters.

They earned home field advantage and capitalized without the team’s second supposed MVP, Rob Gronkowski. No matter; enter Chris Hogan.

Bills fans should root for Hogan next Sunday. Heck, they should root for all the Patriots–Brady, Belichick and all.

Seriously. Want to be a winner? Hang with winners. Might as well start Super Sunday planning on living your life like a Patriot.

Depite accusations of cheating, the Pats have overcome. The Bills have only beaten the Brady-Belichick combo twice in 16 seasons. Meanwhile, the Foxboro Faithful are enjoying seven Super Bowl appearances, with four Tiffany trophies (so far), and Bill and Tom the only constants–missing the playoffs only twice since–the second time due to Brady’s torn ACL in Week One, 2008.

Yes, it’s Belichick and Brady’s world, and Bills fans and haters have lived through its purgatory, so either get comfortable or learn to appreciate it.

This dynasty spans two decades. The Niners are the only other franchise to earn that success.

The Patriots are something to celebrate. Bills fans can tell future generations Bill’s Boys had arguably the best coach, quarterback and franchise in NFL history to compete with in the AFC East over the course of their infamous drought. It may asuage the fault of the Bills–if only a little.

Brady can win five titles in seven appearances. Belichick can add his seventh ring–two which we won as a defensive coordinator. Nobody is forgetting names like Lomardi, Landry, Noll, Parcells, or Starr, Bradshaw, Staubach, or Montana. But how about witnessing Belichick and Brady pass those names to lead those lists, instead?

Belichick….THEN Lombardi, etc. Brady…THEN Montana.

In hoops, there’s a generational debate–Jordan or LeBron? Names like Chamberlain, Russell, Robertson, Jabbar, Erving, and Magic are a backdrop for the pair. And generations will fight for their guy.

And as much as this generation may hate the kind of greatness that keeps repeating itself, there is that thin line between love and loathing that erodes over time for those who truly appreciate the art and work that is sport. And nobody wants to be on the wrong side of history, let alone that kind of history.

Imagine. Bill Belichick and Tom Brady. Five-time Super Bowl champions. The greatest franchise in football history spanning two decades.

Walsh had great assistants, as well as Montana and Rice–two of the five greatest players of their generation, and Ronnie Lott–perhaps the greatest safety, ever.

Phil Jackson won eleven rings with Jordan and Pippen, Shaq and Kobe, or Kobe, Pau Gasol and Ron Artest.

Chuck Noll had Bradshaw and eight other Hall-of-Famers in Pittsburgh on his four championship teams.

Even Joe Torre had several Hall-calibur players with the four titles the Yankees won in the 1990s.

Belichick and Brady have really only had each other. They also overcame obstacles. Belichick was canned in Cleveland and had to crawl back to Bill Parcells.

Brady battled two Drews–Henson (remember him?) and Bledsoe–to become sports’ best underdog story.

But, we hate them, right?

Do we hate the fact they taped sideline signals and deflated footballs? No. We hate them because they win. And they’re appearing in their second Super Bowl in three years and were a missed PAT from appearing in all of them since the great PSI debate.

Want a team to hate? How about the Seahawks? You can start your Google search almost anywhere on the roster or coaching staff. They employ some bad dudes and practices.

The Pats? They just find new ways to beat you. They adjust. They evolve. They do their homework. They’re everything you want for yourself and for your kids. You just happen to like another team that doesn’t do what they can. But hey, Aaron Hernandez cancels all that, right?

Stop lying to yourself. These guys aren’t just great; they’re the greatest. And Sunday–win or lose–doesn’t change that. Belichick and Brady stand at 4-2 in Super Bowls with (at least) one on the way. Walsh, Noll, Jimmy Johnson, Montana, Bradshaw, and Troy Aikman remain undefeated in America’s Game. Then there’s the two quarterbacks everyone loves from Green Bay with one win apiece. You’d rather be Brett Favre? You’d rather have Aaron Rodgers?

You don’t think they’d trade places with the Patriots? Peyton Manning had more success than either of those two, and you can bet his Papa John’s franchises he’d rather be Brady this Sunday than hosting JJ Watt and a pizza party of mascots.

There are no excuses for that kind of winning, just great examples. Or, no MORE excuses for those still clinging to past Pats’ indiscretions; just excuses for coming in second–or in the Bills case, not at all.

History is written by winners. Time to tip your Zubaz caps to football’s greatest dynasty.

You don’t have to like it. But you’ve witnessed enough of the Dynastic Duo to know the truth.

History is written by winners. And it doesn’t need anyone’s approval today, or Sunday evening.

Might as well root for a metaphor of the American Dream unfolding before your eyes.

How Patriotic.