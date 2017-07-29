President Trump…Please go away

I supported the election of Donald trump over Democrat Hillary Clinton last November. The reason? I hoped some fresh blood and Trump’s promise to “Drain the Swamp” would be at the forefront of his agenda. Yeah, well that hasn’t happened and the swamp is now a cesspool.

Trump made all kinds of promises. There would be immigration reform, there would be better relations with other governments. He promised better understanding of the LGBT community, lower taxes, along with tax reform and better budgets for the future were on the horizon. Negotiations would bring peace and Obamacare would be stopped and replaced with a better, fairer plan for everyone. Don’t forget about that wall on the Mexican boarder, paid for by the Mexicans!

Trump would assemble a White House team that would have everybody singing ‘kumbaya’ and present an open, transparent government.

Trump gathered his fellow Republican Congress peeps on the front lawn to boast about the initial repealing of Obama Care with much fanfare, only to have the legislation fall flat on its face when it reached the Senate.

We all know how the anti-Obama Care replacements have gone.

Then, there were all the daily Tweets, and one-liners that took buck shots at Democrats, press, foreign nations and anybody who disagreed with the Donald.

Several of Trump’s White House team and high government administrators have already been fired and replaced, with more victims on the horizon. The FBI Director and Press Secretary are gone, his first Defense Secretary lasted only weeks with the current Defense Secretary reportedly at odds with the President. On Friday afternoon, Chief of Staff, Reince Priebus got the boot, replaced by ass-kissing, Homeland Security Chief, John Kelly

The President has thrown barbs at one of his earliest supporters, former Senator, now Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Now, we have what many consider a Trump clone, Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, spouting out Twitter stuff and accusations in grabbing more influence in the White House. Will it never end?

Even his more conservative press and party members think President Trump has more than a few screws loose. He boasts, but fails to deliver on just about every promise with the skill of a card (Twitter) shark.

Trump’s latest gaffe concerning changes to the transgender policy serving in the military caught many of the higher officers by surprise. Marine General Joseph Dunford, chairman of the military’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, acknowledged the uncertainty that followed Trump’s announcement.

The ban of 2500 transgender people, already actively in the armed forces, along with thousands in the reserves, causes concerns about their future service.

“I know there are questions about yesterday’s announcement on the transgender policy by the President,” Dunford wrote. “There will be no modifications to the current policy until the President’s direction has been received by the Secretary of Defense and the Secretary has issued implementation guidance,” Dunford said in the message, first reported by Reuters. Dunford then made the assurance that the U.S. military would “treat all of our personnel with respect.”

Sure, there are some conservatives happy about the President’s announcement concerning transgender military personnel, but not all conservatives have lined up with his policy. My guess is the President will turn coat on gays serving our country.

Then, of course, President Trump made inappropriate remarks when addressing the Boy Scout youth organization meeting.

In what might be called alternative history, Trump suggested that Andrew Jackson had been “really angry” about the Civil War. Unfortunately the Civil war did not break out until 16 years after Jackson’s death. Trump also questioned: “Why was there the Civil War” in the first place, suggesting that it should have simply been worked out. Yeah, how are your plans working out in the Mideast?

Finally, Trump suggested Upstate New Yorkers move to places like Wisconsin and other states that are adding manufacturing jobs for better job prospects. Following the interview for the Wall Street Journal by the President, Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente Jr., a Republican, took to Twitter to call out the President.

“Disappointed in @realDonaldTrump a president from New York bashing Upstate New York. Sad. I had hoped for better,” Picente tweeted.

Trump has proven to be nothing but a loud mouth bully with no clue what he will say, or do tomorrow.

President Trump has taken his knocks from the press, but he should remember that he should never get into an argument with folks who buy ink by the barrel. Sooner or later the man will get his comeuppance and he is already losing support of the Party and public.

More followers will come to realize that Trump is all fluff, without the real stuff to lead this country. I have had to admit I was totally wrong about this man and the masses must quit laughing and agreeing with his Tweets and mistakes, grow up and take a good look at what is happening to the country.