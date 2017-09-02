Are you prepared…or, at least, semi-prepared?

Have disasters taught us nothing? I am always in a quandary on the thought patterns of people who rush to the store when a severe weather report is flashed across the screens. “Hurry Myrtle, before all the bread, milk and bottled water is gone!” So, what is dinner like in these households?

Grocery lines are long and TV news video of empty shelves only exacerbates the rush. “Gotta top off the tank in the pick up, just in case.”

Yes, we have the occasional snow storm, high winds, power outage and even some shorelines flooding, but for the most part we Wayne County folks have it pretty easy on the disaster front.

Still, a bit of insurance goes a long way in establishing peace of mind. Since we run our business out of our humble home, we have a whole-house generator. In both the homes we have owned in Wayne County over the years, the whole-house generators have kicked on about a dozen times. Sometimes for as little as 15 minutes, sometimes for days. Being in the business of news, we simply cannot afford any downtime. Same goes for backup phones, internet and cable.

Whole house generators run between $4000 to $7,000 for most homes, and smaller gas-fed generators can be had for much, much less.

We also have back-up computers, printers and systems in place in case of an unlikely occurrence. We also back-up files to the ‘Cloud’ and on an off -site location.

As far as food goes, we have two refrigerator/freezers with at least a month of food in reserve. We also have cots and room to spare for other family if necessary. (NO we do not have room for kids wanting to move back home for any reason). We also keep cases of rotating bottled water on hand.

I drive a hybrid car getting 40+ miles per gallon and my next vehicle I am preparing to get in a few months will run on mostly electric.

In these precarious times there should be no reason to lose sleep over the “What ifs”, but being a bit prepared for any possible possibility is a no brainer.

If we have learned anything from events in the past, it is that history repeats itself. Talk to family members and at least prepare for the unthinkable.

Still, you have to question why some people, living in obvious flood and storm zones, either keep rebuilding, or do not seem to prepare in these times of climate change. Yes, Virginia, lightening can strike more than once.