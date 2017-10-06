One-third more dog poop

“Hey, look at this. The Humane Society has a Cavalier King Charles looking for a home,” quipped Wife Patti. I jumped out of my chair and immediately took a look at her screen. “Can’t be, nobody puts up Cavalier King Charles dogs for adoption,” I stated. Sure enough there was a picture of several Cavalier King Charles spaniels on the Humane Society of Wayne County site.

For those of you who are unaware, The Holdraker house has two Cavalier King Charles dogs, Zu Zu and Scout that greet every person passing the welcome mat at our 1330 square foot house.

Unfortunately, or fortunately, the two dogs just love somebody new entering our home, and it takes about five minutes before the welcoming jumps and licks subside.

We had been searching the ads and internet for Cavalier King Charles puppies with the very unsure thought of adding a third to our brood. After all, old people and the thought of housebreaking a new pup collide with reality. Getting up at all hours to take them outside in the coming winter, cleaning up after ‘accidents’, the new surround sound-barking, the break-in time for the older Zu Zu and spunky Scout to get accustomed to a new addition – all were detriments to adding a third

Then, there is the constant shedding. Cavaliers, who are bred as lap dogs and very little else, are a constant, daily challenge for my Shark vacuum patrols.

I immediately called friend and Humane Society guru, Mark Plyter, about the online posting. “I thought that you, with two already, would never be interested in adding a third. Especially with your comments in your columns about the two you have,” said Mark.

In a dash, I was headed down to the Humane Society home. I could either get a 9 year-old female currently in heat, or a four year-old male that was kept for breeding. Of course, my choice was the male. I found out a breeder could no longer provide for the four Cavaliers turned in to the shelter. Two were immediately scooped up and the remaining male I was interested in – named ‘Checkers’ – was left.

Checkers was a bit apprehensive after spending a good amount of time crated and unsure of any human connection. Sure, he was a bit dirty, skinny and shy, but I figured a good bath and some lovin’ would bring him around.

“I knew I shouldn’t have told you about the posting,” said Wife Patti by phone as I was driving home with “Chex.”

The next big challenge was introducing a new addition to the more established Holdraker Cavaliers. “Ahh, what is this, was the expression and greeting by Zu Zu and Scout. Sharing affection was probably their chief downside. Butt sniffs and time (several days) and extra play time with each of the dogs (and yes, two stupid cats), would follow.

Now, I had to address a new dog that had not been house trained, wanted totally different food and had a bubbly personality that all but drowned out the established residents. Oh, and one other thing I realized; One third more dog poop I have to scoop up before mowing the lawn.

All worth it!