Oh , them guys!

George Washington, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, John Handcock, Robert E. Lee, Andrew Jackson, Ulysses S. Grant, oh – the list goes on and on.

These praised Americans, these statues of liberty and the American way…all owned slaves sometime during their lives. Christopher Columbus, the so-called discoverer of the Americas was known for his start of the slave trade with those uncivilized creatures he came upon.

The influential Thomas Aquinas, argued the case for slavery subject to certain restrictions. Catholic missionaries such as the Jesuits, also owned slaves. One form of slavery that several Popes in the early era did consider “just”, was the enslavement of Africans in wars in retaliation for the Islamic Invasion of Constantinople. Immediately following the U.S. Civil War, in 1866 The Holy Office of Pope Pius IX affirmed that, subject to conditions, it was not against divine law for a slave to be sold, bought or exchanged.

Yeah, now some on the left think the Confederate flag, monuments to Confederate soldiers and themes is somehow disgraceful. The monument to a soldier, whether you agree with his philosophy, or not, does not tell the whole story of his/her life, or death. My thoughts are that if we carry this monument thing to the fullest we have to 1. Destroy most of our currency 2. Rename the capital and the State of Washington 3. Remove just about every building and monument in the country 4. Retroactively negate any good any of our forefathers, generals, military, explorers, churches ever accomplished.

Even New York Governor Andrew Cuomo got on the bus of stupidity. He wrote a letter calling on Acting Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy to remove the names of Confederate Generals from a nearby fort in New York City.

“The streets – Stonewall Jackson Drive and General Lee Avenue – are named for leaders in the Confederate army who fought to protect slavery.

Given the events of this week, including the violence and terrorism perpetrated by white supremacists in Charlottesville and the resulting emboldening of the voices of Nazis and white supremacists, I now strongly urge the U.S. Army to reconsider its decision and I call on them to rename these streets.” Stupid Governor!

As for the events/violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, yes Virginia, there is violence on both sides. Some – not all – came ready for a fight, with weapons and anger enough to kill. Neo-Nazis, White Supremacists, Alt Right and yes, some violence from the Left, all contributed to mayhem in the name of a cause.

Yes, President Trump is easy to provoke and easy to misconstrue, due to his lack of understanding on how to really handle the media and his own tweets and thoughts.

Unfortunately, we MUST punish just about everybody for everything they did when bad practices were acceptable.

We have not grown, we have not learned from history. We still believe we can erase injustice by removing any signs it ever existed.

I think we can all agree that slavery was wrong, hatred and racial division is wrong and that violence is simply not the answer to anything.

We are still divided on how to address the issue of injustice in any form, mainly because we are human and flawed. The greatest of men/women are still flawed, still has not achieving perfection and probably never will. The real problem is that we cannot accept that fact. There will always be somebody/something we disagree with.