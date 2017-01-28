The thing I hate most about MOST newspapers is that they tend to follow the rest of the left-leaning media. Anti-Trump, anti-Republican, severely pro-minority, pro-all-immigrants and believe throwing money at a problem will solve just about everything.

The other thing I hate about MOST newspapers is that they feed into the idea that newspapers are obsolete.

In this day of digital everything, major newspapers are abandoning the core principles of giving their readership…what they want to read.

In reaction to dwindling readership and subscriptions they lay off reporters, cut pages, cut news, combine news and production sources, sell themselves off to major media groups for a song and believe their only surviving strategy is to become quasi-online blog and TV station.

Because the Times is a newspaper, we receive daily feeds on the changing face of print media. Hardly a day goes by without another posting of a newspaper going kaput, or making drastic cuts.

This past week the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle announced that they would reorganizing to a more streamlined newspaper for three days of the week. On Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays the D&C will contain three sections: local news in the front, national and international news from USA TODAY and Sports.

Of course, this was met by criticism and cancellations by readers. In reality, most readers already noticed fewer pages on the three days in question. They also felt the reductions in staff and changes over the past several years.

As a newspaper owner I understand what the Rochester paper is facing. Declining classified ads due to online sites such as craigslist.com and other online pages; a readership that is aging with fewer renewals and subscriptions; more people seeking more-and-faster news on the internet; less reading and more spoon feeding of information; advertisers wanting instant feedback, etc.

On top of that, daily newspapers also must deal with major distribution problems as the old ‘paperboy’ days have given way to easier jobs, more money, or no jobs at all.

At home, we have seen several changes in delivery people over the past year. Early morning newspaper spots are very difficult to fill.

Older readers are feeling abandoned. They recall the old days when Rochester had a morning and afternoon paper serving their news needs, AND when there were two mail deliveries each day.

Recently, when we cut back pages and sections for the holiday doldrums, even though we announced what and why it was happening, readers balked and called to complain.

I do believe the Democrat and Chronicle will survive and the Thursday through Sunday editions will be stronger. They have dedicated writers that will continue the Frank Gannett tradition.

The downside to all the whoopla is that the print edition of the Democrat and Chronicle will continue to decline. Most of that is due to shortsightedness on the part of the ‘new generation’ of leadership who thinks putting bland news on the front page and refusing to give the readers what they want will win the day. Refusing to, let’s say, put a murder in the inner city up front, in fear of upsetting someone in the minority community, or covering crime in detail will somehow detract from the overall product, is naive at best.

Yes, sometimes there are not ‘major’ crimes to splash across the front page. We have discovered that during those weeks newsstand purchases drop. Thems the facts folks. We may say we like positive stories all the time, but in reality, nothing sells like a screaming headline.

Nothing upsets me more than putting resources into a good interview, or story and having readership ignore the effort. Thems the facts folks.

The Times succeeds because we try to balance good with bad and not ignore either, but admit bad is good. Our readership is loyal and still growing, but even I have to admit new technology and the digital world has put limits on the print edition.

The problem with the digital world, as far as newspaper go, is that no one has figured out the formula to make the transition profitable.

We have had a digital edition for years ($15 per year online, compared to $35 for regular and $30 for senior print subscribers) and have come to realize it makes up far less that 10% of our overall readership. Yes, we have digital ads, but it nowhere replaces the print media.

Some multi mega newspaper chains think the solution is buying up hundreds of newspapers and controlling sections of the country. Yes, revenues continue to climb, but the profit picture is bleak. It is a stupid formula for long-term success.

Meanwhile, the Times has found a niche -and the whole staff of four full-timers (Me, Wife Patti, Son/Partner Devin and daughter-in-law Christy, plus a few writers will continue to put out the very best product we can.

Oh, and by the way, another secret to our success is that we are NOT part of the left-wing media. Yeah, we have a more conservative approach.