Marrone, McDermott and a Mess

A week ago, many Bills fans had not heard of Sean McDermott, who was introduced Friday as the latest (ahem, tenth) replacement for head coach emeritas, Marv Levy, in 20 seasons. But now that Bills beat reporters have un-earthed some positive stats, and reports of whom the 42 year-old former defensive coordinator may bring along as assistant coaches, hope is back to Rex Ryan press conference-winning levels.

Then came the reports within a half-day of McDermott’s announcement that the former (and now last) head coach of the San Diego Chargers was going to run the quarterback-less offense, that McCoy decided to go back to Denver, instead.

But, that’s OK; Norv Turner was available, right? Yeah, the guy who left Minnesota midseason in another classic football disagreement. He’d fit right in at One Bills Drive.

Liking a head coach because of his coordinator is like voting for Trump, Hillary, Obama, or McCain because you loved Mike Pence, Tim Kaine, Joe Biden or Sarah “You Betcha’” Palin.

Meanwhile, while the coordinator shuffle took place in Buffalo Thursday morning, there was a different vibe about 879 miles south. In Jacksonville.

Backtrack four years. Doug Marrone quickly realized when he left his first so-called dream job for his next dream job as head coach of the Buffalo Bills that he wasn’t in Syracuse anymore.

Marrone decided he couldn’t work within the structures at One Bills Drive (it was shuffled, remember?), had $4 million of house money to play with and decided to take a calculated chance on the free agent market knowing full-well he had a golden pillow to sleep on if the jobs weren’t available.

The story when the Pegulas took over was that former Bills GM, Bill Polian, was under consideration to be a football czar to help the neophyte owners right a franchise that Mr. Wilson’s horses and men couldn’t put back together again. That changed when Marrone, a Polian guy, left. Then Polian politely decided he was out, too.

Things didn’t immediately pan-out for Marrone with interviews with both the Jets and Giants among others, but sometimes blessings come in disguises. Sure, people will mock Marrone for his departure in Buffalo, his surly, paranoid and punk-like attitude toward the media, and his penchant for punting at the most inopportune times in the game or places on the field, but make no mistake; the guy is in better shape in Jacksonville than the Bills are right now, no matter how “close” Shrug Whaley seems to say they are.

See, Marrone’s bosses in Jacksonville are still GM David Caldwell–another Polian disciple who hired Marrone’s failed predecessor, Gus Bradley (14-48 mark)–and a two-time Super Bowl champion, former Jags and Giants head coach, Tom Coughlin, as vice president of football operations.

Yeah, remember him? The Waterloo native? The guy whom was reportedly linked to similar roles with the Buffalo Bills either as a coach or a czar? Apparently, Whaley didn’t like the idea of a real football guy in the mix, so instead of the Pegulas getting direction, they’re getting lapdogs and leftovers from the their seeing-eye guides instead.

No Bills fan will admit they want to see Marrone succeed. It would be like Browns fans watching their ex, Bill Belichick, win four Super Bowls in six tries (so far) in his second marriage in Foxborough. But, if he does, it would just add to the misery a franchise that has already endured 0-and-20, Ronnie Harmon, Wide Right, Woe-for-Four, OJ, Homerun Throwback, and enough faces to carve four Mt. Rushmores responsible for a 17-year playoff drought.

Not that football czars are always–or ever–the answer. The Bill Parcells experiment in Miami lost steam after one playoff appearance and none of his hires amounted to anything. Mike Holmgren gave up in Cleveland. Charley Casserly and Ron Wolfe both lost credibility given the lack of production of their hires with the Jets. Marv Levy, unfortunately, is partially responsible for the drought in Buffalo. In hoops, Phil Jackson won’t be writing any sequels to “Eleven Rings” at MSG.The difference in Coughlin’s case is the guy isn’t leveraging his past to collect on a highly-paid semi-retirement gig; the guy still wants to be highly involved in the day-to-day operations. Coughlin is football lifer.

Marrone was asked whether he would leave the Jags the same way he spurned Buffalo 48 months ago. He says he doesn’t even have that kind of clause in his contract this time.

“One, I’m with people that I love being around.” Feel that?

Moments later, he followed that up with, “I probably have the best situation than probably any NFL coach out there.”

Whether Marrone is telling the truth remains to be seen, but his new boss is in charge and Marrone took the gig with full knowledge that Coughlin is the man. Coughlin has a chance to become the first Super Bowl winning coach to replicate that success as an executive, while Marrone has the opportunity to bend the ear of a real, respected football man and stick-it to his detractors. Meanwhile, Bills fans wonder why the Pegulas didn’t either force Coughlin on Whaley, or if Coughlin looked at burial ground of blame at OBD and opted for a better opportunity. Either way, it doesn’t look good for the Bills, even if fans are rationalizing their hire out of ignorance, or hope.

In either case, like mentioned here last week, it doesn’t matter. It all comes down to the quarterback. And if Coughlin and Marrone don’t buy Blake Bortles, they get a chance to fix the problem sooner than the Bills do in April’s draft. The Bills have no idea who’ll call signals at OTAs–don’t kid yourself.

But, new coaches typically don’t inherit future Hall-of-Fame QBs, so all things considered equal, where else would you rather be? An organization with a definitive power structure with dedicated, proven winners running the show with, at the very least, a QB they think they can salvage, or a team with a GM known for meddling, a multiple-chef front office, and two parties–the Bills and McDermott–almost desperate for each other?

Don’t be surprised, Bills fans, if Marrone thumbs his nose at you before you get the chance to do it first.