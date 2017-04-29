Liberals…You either have to love them, or hate them

An old high school friend of mine, now living in Snoqualmie, Washington, is an all-out liberal. We spar online occasionally. Of course, she hates President Trump and about the only thing we agree upon is the care of animals.

She recently sent me a message defining a liberal:

1. lib’er-al–Possessing or manifesting a free and generous heart; bountiful. 2. Appropriate and/or fitting for a broad and enlightened mind. 3. Free from narrowness, bigotry or bondage to authority or creed…Any person who advocates liberty of thought, speech or action. (Webster’s Dictionary)

That all sounds nice, but by the very definition it contradicts itself. It limits liberty of thought, speech, or action, etc to only someone who is a liberal. By Webster’s definition, a conservative cannot possess any of these characteristics.

I, for one, am a conservative. I believe liberals have the right to free speech as much as those with opposing views.

Last week, demonstrators at UC Berkeley gathered near the campus amid a strong police presence and rallied to show support for free speech and condemn the views of Ann Coulter and her supporters ????

Ann, who has a weekly column in this paper (see page F5) is most definitely a conservative. She was forced to cancel a talk at Berkeley when the University Administration believed her presence would incite violence, not by the conservative/Republican students, but by the liberal manifesting a free and generous heart; bountiful advocates of liberty of thought, speech, or action groups.

In an AP story on the confrontation, it was written that there were those supporters and students on the UC Berkeley campus, many of whom expressed distaste for Coulter’s political views, voicing frustration that she didn’t get to speak and that the university’s reputation as a bastion of tolerance was suffering. Coulter planned to give a speech on illegal immigration.

Following the presidential election, when (see below) Hillary Clinton got her ass kicked, the same ‘liberal’ establishment jumped on the defeat and have continued their tirade against President Trump. This, of course, includes a number of the very liberal media on a daily basis.

So, am I to believe that ‘liberal’ means my way or the highway?

I do not agree with many of the moves and plans of President Trump – but that being said, I also neither agreed with, nor opposed many of the Obama administration plans and goals.

Free thinkers cannot be defined in dictionary terms. Minds change and evolve. Free speech and press is indeed a precious part of our democracy. Without it we decline into pure socialism, and worse. This decline does not happen overnight, but rather in steps, all too often on the very steps of academia.

Shame on UC Berkeley Administration and the students who believe in their definition of liberal.

Liberals, conservatives, you either have to love them, or hate them, but let them speak.