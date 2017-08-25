I know. I’m not stupid, Mom.

August 31, 1997.

That morning, word had spread that there was a car accident the night before. Sure, there was the internet, but there wasn’t social media, and word spread by telephone calls, newspapers, TV and radio.

It was an accident that still reverberates two decades later.

Seems like yesterday when I woke-up earlier than normal on a Sunday morning. There was a new era about to unfold at the stadium which would be named New Era Field 19 years later; the Buffalo Bills were slated to host the Minnesota Vikings in the earliest Sunday in NFL regular season history.

That morning, I went out to grab the Observer–the local paper that serves northern Chautauqua county. I was aware of the crash that had gripped the world that morning before I had gone to the mailbox, so when I saw a picture of a crash above the fold, I assumed it was related to Princess Diana’s untimely death the night before.

The car was mangled and twisted. I shook my head, but went about my day as I really didn’t have any personal stake in the British monarchy. I had a football game to attend.

While it was supposed to be the dawning of the Todd Collins Era, it was the start of two forgettable decades of Bills football that still live on.

That game ended in a milktoast loss with the exception of Randall Cunningham beginning his comeback tour–as the Vikings punter.

I got back a little after five o’clock that evening, and my brother Joel greeted me at the door. He was four years younger, and a foot shorter than I was then. Now he makes me look like an ant.

He didn’t mention the game. He simply said, “Did you hear about Dave?”

I knew several Daves in Silver Creek, including my best friend, so that loaded question could have meant several different things.

I said, “Dave? Which Dave? Who? What happened?”

My dad followed my brother out the front door. This was bad. I wasn’t even in the house yet.

He handed me the paper and pointed to the caption underneath the picture. He handed me the same exact paper I had brought into the kitchen that morning.

The photograph of the crash wasn’t the Princess Di accident at all.

It was a car driven by a young man three years older than I was. He was 19. We had gone to school together. Played Little League and Babe Ruth baseball together. He was a guy who everybody looked up to, and didn’t stand for bullies or bull. If you needed him, or if he sensed something was going wrong with his friends, or even some of us younger guys, he’d be the first guy to stand-up for you.

He was a proud Marine. Invincible. Fun-loving. Life of the party. When we’d play baseball, we had a talented teammate; a pitcher who took himself a little too seriously. Dave would make fun of him from behind the plate. I can’t write what he would say to him, in front of parents and the umpire, and his own father who was our manager. Dave didn’t care. When Dave’s dad moved Dave to centerfield in the middle of this pitcher’s perfect game, Dave decided to play center from the fence–400 feet away, knowing full-well our opponent’s best hitter was up.

You guessed it. The No. 4 hitter from Bailey’s Manufacturing hit a Texas-leaguer to center. The pitcher was furious. Dave didn’t even bother getting off the ground for the next two hitters, still laughing as if he’d just heard the Aristocrats joke for the first time.

All of us would be in uniform. Shirts tucked-in. League-issued caps. Stirrups. Socks. Black spikes.

Then there was Dave. Shirt out. Backwards Yankee cap. No stirrups. No socks. Neon blue spikes.

That was Dave.

But, when his family or friends needed him, he was ready to go.

Until the night of August 30th.

Dave liked to party, and he had too much to drink at a wedding. And somewhere on the way back home on Rt. 39 between Jamestown and Fredonia, Dave crashed. And alcohol had everything to do with it.

Dave Howard was no longer invincible. He was no longer a Marine, no longer the life of the party. Just a conversation piece for the rest of us, which now stands at two decades and counting. He was no longer there for his family, or for the rest of us. He wasn’t going to make us laugh anymore, save in memories, followed by tears, or regret.

The hardest part was this accident wasn’t the first alcohol-related crash and death, nor would it be the last related to a generation of students and graduates of Silver Creek Central School.

We all miss Dave. And we still talk about him. And we know he made the wrong choice that night. That didn’t make him a bad person. But it ended his life. We never discuss that evening, though, at least not while we’re together. But, as our generation has kids, that conversation will come-up at dinner tables and living rooms.

If Dave could come back, he’d tell you he knew better. He’d tell you not to make the same mistake. But when fun is involved, that voice creeps back into your head that you really don’t want to have to pick your car up in the morning, that you might get towed, or there’s a lady you’d like to see, or another place you need to be, or that you don’t think you can afford a Lyft, an Uber, or a cab, and you’ll do things against your better judgment.

Which is why I’m writing this.

It’s been 20 years. And I won’t see Dave at Silver Creek’s annual Festival of Grapes, nor will I see how he’s doing on Facebook. We all love him and we all miss him. He could not be duplictated.

If you’re heading back to high school this year, call your parents if you need a ride home. Or offer to be a designated driver for those who choose to drink while you stay sober. I did the latter that senior year, and became the most popular student at school, and the following four years at St. John Fisher College. My parents received rave reviews of what a great kid I was. I wasn’t doing anything special. I just didn’t drink and drive.