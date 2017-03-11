Hey, Trump, knock it off!

Somebody please take away President Trump’s phone. He tweets endlessly, usually making brash statements, many of which either make no sense, or are not backed up with facts.

This gives the ‘left’ the opportunity to tear apart just about every good idea, promise, or proposal.

I don’t care if the Obama administration eavesdropped and listened to somebody’s phone at Trump Tower before the election. If they did, lay out the proof without tweeting it as a fact. You are guilty of the very same ‘fact’ foible you are blaming the media for. Got proof? Put up, or shut up.

You claim this type of wild speculation brings back McCarthyisim. For anybody lacking history, Joe McCarthy was an American politician who was a U.S. Senator from the state of Wisconsin from 1947 until his death in 1957. Beginning in 1950, McCarthy became the most visible public face of a period in which Cold War tensions fueled fears of widespread Communist subversion.

Most, if not all, of his rantings were rumors and outright lies to besmirch the reputations of hundreds of Americans in his witch hunt.

Today the term ‘McCarthyism’ is used in reference to what are considered demagogic, reckless, and unsubstantiated accusations, as well as public attacks on the character or patriotism of political opponents.

Today, Trump is practicing ‘McCarthyism’ through his wild twitter posts. People, even his diehard followers, are starting to think that perhaps Trump is little more than a hamster on a wheel, going nowhere fast.

Trump should also take all his advisors and his inner-thoughts and stifle them. Proposing a seven country ban on immigration, before someone thought through the consequences, was just plain stupid.

Throwing out a health plan to replace Obama’s, without the prime details of cost and structure was again another stupid move.

The media and ‘left’ are waiting in the shadows to pounce on every stupid remark. Throw away your phone, Mr. President. Keep your Internet mouth shut and work towards goals that are sane and achievable. No more running – walk first.

The President showed some chutzpah in his address to the nation, but then retreated to the same old/same old.

*****

Mind you, the ‘left’ isn’t helping with all Democrats doing the same thing the Republicans did before taking charge. No one is budging on reaching across the aisle, hoping failure means success for them. Perhaps taking the common people into consideration should be a high priority.

One of the roadways to future success would surely be term limits on both houses. Imagine, election to the congress, or senate would not assure a bountiful of riches for those old farts in it for themselves.