Hey Schneiderman, screw you

Ahh yes, that oh-so-extreme liberal New York State Attorney General, Eric T. Schneiderman is at it again. This week he sent out an e-mail providing details on how local governments and law enforcement agencies, with legal tools, could enact sanctuary city policies and protect immigrant communities.

In case you’re not up to snuff, (Democrat) Mayors of New York City, Seattle, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Chicago, and Providence spoke out in defiance of a possible nationwide, anti-sanctuary city law.

Now President Donald said he will move forward with plans to deport criminals and secure the border. Please note: the President emphasized CRIMINALS. Even our local police agencies battle daily with often many-times-deported individuals arrested for myriad reasons making their way back to New York.

Places like Chicago, and San Francisco have seen huge growths in crime. According to a story on Breitbart news: Crime in the sanctuary city of San Francisco is also rampant. Breitbart News reported that murder rates jumped by 55 percent in 2015 while reports of rape jumped 350 percent. Despite that, the City doubled down on its sanctuary city policies.

Many cities and municipalities have taken a hands-off policy when it comes to the illegal immigration situation. Others, like Texas are moving forward with legislation to block sanctuary city policies.

Even former President Obama’s people have spoken out against sanctuary policies that appear to run head-on into federal laws. They even announced policies to block federal grant funding to local law enforcement authorities who ignore immigration detainers.

The State of Missouri, meanwhile, has no qualms about how to handle illegals. It simply has no measurable problem.

Law Enforcement and Immigration in Missouri

Although immigration and enforcement are typically matters dealt with by federal immigration authorities, an increasing number of local and county law enforcement officials are starting to assist with, investigate, or pursue suspected immigration-related offenses. Also, under a federal program known as “Secure Communities”, all individuals arrested are fingerprinted and run through a database which checks their immigration status. However, some states are considering, and sometimes passing, legislation permitting local governments to “opt out” of such programs.

Employment Restrictions

Under federal law, employers should refer to federal employment eligibility verification rules, as well as the requirements for Form I-9.

Missouri E-Verify Requirements

Missouri law requires that all public (government) employers use E-Verify to confirm that new hires are authorized to work. The law does not require that private employers use E-Verify for new hires, but does provide incentives to do so, as well as penalties for hiring unauthorized workers without using the system.

Driver’s License/ID Requirements

All applicants for new driver’s licenses in Missouri are require to provide documents establishing their identity, date of birth, place of birth, Social Security Number, and Missouri residential address. A complete list of acceptable documents is found at the Missouri DOR site.

Public Benefits Restrictions

Under federal law, illegal immigrants are prohibited from receiving public benefits, although they are allowed to receive emergency services, health care, and other programs that have been identified as “necessary to protect life and safety.” Missouri law also restricts a variety of benefits to illegal immigrants.

Educational Restrictions

Missouri does not permit in-state tuition benefits for illegal immigrants, nor associated financial aid benefits.

So, why do peeps like Cuomo and Schneiderman and a slew of Democrat Mayors cow-tow to illegal criminal immigrants? Both Cuomo and Schneiderman have future political aspirations. Both, as do the Democrat mayors, want to keep the powerful Hispanic population in their corner. Liberals are attempting to broad brush the immigration situation with the help of the liberal media.

No one is going to throw out millions of people born here. There are no plans for massive deportation without legal safeguards in place. There are reasons why the border should be shored up and for the U.S. to throw out criminal elements in the migrant population. There are reasons why we should be suspicious of certain migrants coming from lawless and unfriendly regions.

I hope the media settles down the protestors and Trump haters give the new President a chance to show his stuff.