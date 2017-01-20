The Great Wall of the Hall

The Hall of Fame is a funny subject. Any Hall of Fame.

The Rock-n-Roll Hall in Cleveland continues to screw Foreigner, but somehow Buffalo Springfield got in in 1997. All due respect, but really?

The Pro Football Hall of Fame lets in almost anyone who has ever played more than six seasons, even if it takes a lifetime. All due respect to guys like Rayfield Wright, but if the first time you’ve ever heard of a so-called legend is the day before the Super Bowl when the inductions are announced, how much of a “legend” are you, anyway? There is a such thing as “very good,” and there is no shame in that.

Of course, as we’ve learned, they do draw lines–every Hall does–and the NFL’s is special teams, apparently. Just ask Steve Tasker.

The Basketball Hall of Fame will induct people several times for different accomplishments.

Among team sports, baseball’s Heaven has been the most stringent in terms of who gets eternal glory.

On Wednesday, Tim Raines, Jeff Bagwell and Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez were announced for this summer’s induction into Cooperstown. And, of course, people start murmuring.

And there comes suspicion with Bagwell and Pudge though no credible evidence. You know the kind, right?

The whispers in Houston and Pudge turning into “Pidge”…Yeah, those.

Well here’s an easy answer for everyone, and you may not like it:

Let them in. Even with a “world class” testing policy in place, there is no real way to tell whether or not athletes really use the most advanced, masked performance enhancing drugs unless a disgruntled employee raises a flag. Baseball had a “world class” testing policy in place in when the Biogeneis scandal broke in 2013, four years after one of its main culprits, Alex Rodriguez, admitted in 2009 he hadn’t used PEDs since joining the Yankees five years earlier. Nobody would have known if Biogenesis had simply paid their employees in a timely fashion.

Oh it’ll happen. And it’ll happen with someone in the Hall getting flagged.

But here’s an interesting dilemma that nobody likes to discuss:

Joe Torre. Tony LaRusa. Bobby Cox.

They didn’t get into the Hall on their playing ablities; they got in because of their managerial accomplishments.

Kind of hypocritical, huh? Have you read the Mitchell Report? Each manager had players on it.

Heck, if Torre didn’t manage the Yankees, his career would have ended forgettably in St. Louis. LaRussa? Canseco and McGwire. What else do you have to say?

The Baseball Writers Association of America has some ‘splainin’ to do. There was no proof that Mike Piazza, drafted by the Dodgers in the 62nd round, used a little help from some friends to become the game’s all-time leading home run hitter behind the dish. The 62nd round is not exactly a place to find hidden gems. Heck, the next lowest-drafted players in the Hall are Ryne Sandberg, taken in the 20th round, and John Smoltz, who was drafted by the Tigers in Round 22. That’s still 40 rounds higher than Piazza.

The ‘splainin doesn’t have to come thanks to Piazza; there was no credible evidence tying him to PEDs, so to keep what credibility they believed they had left, they had to vote him in a year ago. Where ‘splainin’ comes in is overlooking the three managers’ benefits from steroid usage. No, they didn’t sign the players, but they didn’t exactly bat them at the bottom of the order, or stash them in long relief. And that’s OK. Their job is to win the game.

This isn’t to condone PED usage or cheating. But, if you’re looking for credible evidence, of the 87 listed, the only players on the list with multiple All-Star appearances are:

Canseco, McGwire, Barry Bonds, Gary Sheffield, Roger Clemens, Lenny Dykstra, David Justice, Chuck Knoblauch, Andy Pettitte, Mo Vaughn, and Miguel Tejada.

Eleven of 87. In other words, ‘roids helped keep most of the players in baseball, while elevating the performances of the rest to other-worldly levels. That’s almost a whole 13 percent.

Of those listed, only Bonds and Clemens have Hall-of-Fame careers.

Clemens helped Torre get in. So much so that Torre signed-off on Rocket playing his last year in pinstripes in 2007 under Clemens’ condition that he fly-in for starts instead of staying with the team throughout the season, thus putting an end to “The Yankee Way.”

It’s unfair to allow the managers in, who also played the game, who know what goes on in a clubhouse, who have team itineraries down to the letter, whom you can bet they knew that players were using, while blackballing Bonds and Clemens.

And guys like Curt Schilling–not for steroid usage, but for his social media stands since his playing career ended. Geez, who is the one starter a manager would throw to win one game from Schilling’s generation? Hall-of-Famers Pedro Martinez, Tom Glavine, John Smoltz, Greg Maddux, or Randy Johnson? Or Schill?

Say what you want about his mouth and politics–the guy was everyone’s No. 1 in a postseason fantasy. But, back to the hypocrisy.

If we only know of 87 players in a four-city investigation (NY, Baltimore, San Francisco, Oakland), and only two of them (Bonds and Clemens) are would-be locks if not for these reports, they still out-performed their fellow cheaters by Hall-of-Fame standards and were the only two to reach (or sadly, surpass) baseball’s magic numbers.

You don’t have to like it. You can hate it, even. But, it’s time to let these cheats in. No asterisks. No mention of cheating on the plaques. We all know the truth. Writers–who anoint themselves as Biblical scribes–should stop taking moral stands when they kicked the moral soapbox out from under themselves in 2014.

Sure, it’s fun to visit the Hall and look at baseball history and imagine Babe Ruth in his flannel uniform displayed behind glass. No American sport–not even the NFL–has the history baseball has.

And in your heart, you don’t have to hold Barry Bonds on a higher pedestal, or any pedestal for that matter than Ruth or Hank Aaron. You know the truth. Anyone who has been linked to PED usage would have owned the publications exposing them by now if these were lies.

The Hall of Fame matters most to the players. And it was ok for most, if not, all of us when those users were hitting game-tying or game-winning RBIs in the clutch during those rivalry years–namely Yankees-Red Sox. The Sox had their share of cheats. Will Sox fans trade their curse-breaking 2004 title or their 2007 ring because Manny Ramirez and David Ortiz both used? How about Yankee fans for 1996, ‘98, ‘99, 2000 or 2009?

Let ‘em all in. Hypocrisy starts with you.

And this guy, too, who openly rooted for Clemens, Pettitte, Jason Giambi and A-Rod, and others unbeknown who may have tried with a little help from his friends.